Jennifer Aniston Reveals Her Famous Hair Is ‘Fake’
Get a First Look
Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker
Famously blonde actress Jennifer Aniston, 56, is setting the record straight on her real hair color.
During a video Q&A for Lolavie, Aniston’s haircare line, a fan asked, “Would I ever go brunette?” Looking at the camera, Aniston answered, “I am brunette.“
Friends co-star Courteney Cox, 61, clad in a pink robe, wanders into frame. “Here, this is what she looks like, brunette,” Cox says, before draping her glossy dark-brown hair over Aniston’s head.
“That’s black,” Aniston says.
“It’s not black, it’s dark brown,” Cox insists.
“This is like the Horrible Bosses character I played," Aniston says.
Speaking to the camera, Aniston continues, “Yes, you saw that answer. Did that work? That I was a natural brunette?”
“This is fake,” she added, gesturing to her current hair.
Aniston’s balayaged highlights and warm-toned shades of blonde continue to inspire salon appointments for women everywhere, but the color of her hair isn’t even its most influential aspect.
Aniston’s hair became legendary after she portrayed Rachel Green in Friends from 1994 to 2004. While synonymous with the late 1990s and early 2000s, the character’s iconic shoulder-length, layered haircut has remained firmly in the public eye decades after the show went off the air.
The actress’s longtime hairstylist, Chris McMillan, recounted the haircut’s inception on the Breaking Beauty Podcast.
@dearmedia
& just like that @Chris McMillan made history 💇♀️ 🎙️ @🎙️💄🎧Breaking Beauty Podcast #PodcastClips #JenniferAniston #TheRachel #RachelGreen #PodcastClips♬ original sound - Dear Media
“Jennifer Aniston walked in, and she had bangs and some long hair, and it was wavy, and I cut her length to like, her clavicle,” McMillan said. “Brought all her hair to the bangs and cut it as a layer, and then gave her a big, round, brush blowout.”