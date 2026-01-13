Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

When Jasmine, 30, realized her round face could not be slimmed down through regular means, she decided to seek a surgical solution.

“I never liked the slope of my chin, and it always felt like [it] just blended into my neck without much jaw definition,” Jasmine, who lives in Anaheim, California, said. “It was something I noticed constantly in photos, and no matter what I did, it never changed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Gradually, it dawned on her: “This wasn’t something I could fix with diet or exercise. Unfortunately, it was just my genetics.”

Losing weight through a healthy diet and exercise is enough to sculpt many people’s faces. For others, however, these steps will never be enough. This challenge has nothing to do with effort or persistence—genetics, age, and unrelated medical conditions can all contribute to fuller jawlines, cheeks, and necks. In these cases, plastic surgery can be a more effective route to the results they seek.

Jasmine before and after her chin and jaw liposuction. Sagar Patel

Seeking a Surgical Solution

When Jasmine decided she finally wanted to address her chin and jawline, she reached out to Sagar Patel, a board-certified facial plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills, California.

This wasn’t something I could fix with diet or exercise. It was just my genetics.

ADVERTISEMENT

The doctor performed a “power-assisted” chin and jawline liposuction on Jasmine, a procedure that took only 20 minutes to complete. The entire appointment from start to finish lasted under two hours, Patel told the Looker.

The timeframe was minimal, even if the cost was not: Jasmine ultimately paid $6,000 for her treatment.

While the “power-assisted” part of the procedure sounds intense, Patel explained, “it’s just basically the hand tool vibrates.”

Jasmine's side profile before and after her chin and jaw liposuction. Sagar Patel

Jasmine’s procedure will leave her with three small scars. “One is underneath the chin, in the exact area where you’d fall and get a scar, and then one in each ear lobe crease,” Patel told The Looker.

When the Looker asked why Jasmine’s liposuction yielded such great results, Patel said his patient started with a good foundation. “[She had] an excellent jaw structure that was hidden by the fat…she had a beautiful face that was masked by her double chin.”

Aftercare & Results

Afterwards, Patel had Jasmine wear a headband 24 hours a day for one week post-surgery. After the first seven days, she continued wearing it at night for a total of six weeks, and vigorously massaged the area regularly to promote healing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patel also asked Jasmine not to turn her neck for two weeks—a tricky instruction, but her adherence to the doctor’s guidelines helped her achieve the best possible results from her procedure.

Jasmine after her chin and jaw liposuction. Sagar Patel

Barring those restrictions, Jasmine was allowed to return to work the day after her surgery—she just wore the headband while in the office.

The doctor said that Jasmine’s strict adherence to aftercare instructions was no doubt a factor in her results.

For patients considering chin and jawline liposuction, Patel says that this surgery “can be for anyone with realistic expectations of what the limitations of their skin, fat volume, and anatomy are.”

With that said, he added that younger people with good underlying bone structure, like Jasmine, tend to have more dramatic before-and-afters.

Jasmine said that her decision ultimately came from a place of self-love after a life spent focusing on work, responsibilities, and taking care of others. “It wasn’t about changing myself, but finally addressing something that bothered me for years,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a video Patel posted of Jasmine, she beams and says, “I could not be happier with the results.”