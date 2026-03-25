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beauty is pain

‘Hangover’ Star Reveals the ‘Torturous’ Anti-Aging Treatment She Swears by

This sounds painful.

Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker
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Updated
Heather Graham in Hangover

IMDb/Warner Bros. Pictures

Actress Heather Graham’s secrets to getting incredibly smooth skin at 56 prove the phrase “beauty is pain” is relevant as ever.

Graham has had an impressive Hollywood career for over three decades, starring in multiple ‘90s and ‘00s hits, including Boogie Nights, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, and The Hangover, always with bouncy, shimmering hair and an impossibly luminous complexion.

Instead of going under the knife, the actress revealed to US Weekly she has stuck to noninvasive—albeit sometimes extremely painful—alternatives.

Heather Graham at the "They Will Kill You" screening in Austin, Texas, in March 2026.

Heather Graham at the "They Will Kill You" screening in Austin, Texas, in March 2026.

Erika Goldring/WireImage

“I don’t want to look freaky. My goal is to look natural,” Graham said.

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Her beauty regimen has included experiments with minimally invasive treatments such as microneedling and Botox.

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She previously received dermal fillers, typically used to plump up the skin, but has stopped, now favoring lasers over jabs.

For her knife-free beauty results, the actress has used the radiofrequency treatment Thermage, which tightens the skin for up to 2 years, and the ultrasound treatment Sofwave, which helps slow the signs of aging by boosting levels of collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid.

Heather Graham at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Hangover" in 2009.

Against the odds, Grahan's skin looks just as radiant now as it did at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Hangover" in 2009.

Danny Moloshok/Reuters

Graham also mentioned Ultherapy, an FDA-approved device that uses ultrasound to boost collagen and elastin production and improve the appearance of lines and wrinkles. This treatment is endorsed by fellow actress Salma Hayek, 59, who thanks the treatment for her “natural-looking lift” on the website.

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More recently, Graham also added Morpheus8 to her beauty routine. The popular treatment combines radiofrequency and microneedling to tighten and smooth the skin, reducing the visible signs of aging.

“Some of those laser treatments are torture. Like, an hour and a half of your face getting blasted,” Graham said.

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Every person’s approach to their skin is unique. For Graham, the preferred route to a beautiful complexion is one that focuses on consistency—not occasional tune-ups or one-time drastic procedures.

Heather Graham in "Boogie Nights."

Heather Graham as Brandy, a.k.a. Rollergirl, in the 1997 comedy-drama "Boogie Nights."

IMDb

“I’m happy there are these halfway steps. You can do something, but you don’t have to do some huge thing,” she said.

“I think it looks better to be getting slightly older than looking like you had some kind of weird plastic surgery. I think it’s great that now we have a middle ground.”

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Although Graham is scared of botched results, she said she will not completely rule out the chance of undergoing more invasive enhancements later in life.

Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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