Lifestyle DANGEROUS DOSE Doctors Sound the Alarm on Rising GLP-1 Overdoses Patients are becoming violently ill after misusing—often unintentionally—the popular weight-loss medication. Getty Images

Doctors are sounding the alarm over a sharp rise in GLP-1 overdoses as blockbuster weight-loss drugs become easier than ever to obtain online.

Once primarily prescribed to treat diabetes, GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic and Wegovy have exploded in popularity since the FDA approved Wegovy for obesity in 2021. A 2025 KFF poll found that 1 in 8 adults reported taking a GLP-1 drug.

While celebrities including Serena Williams, 44, have praised the drugs as a tool that makes managing weight easier, a growing number of patients have shared far less glamorous experiences—including persistent vomiting, seizures, and even vomiting blood after receiving incorrect doses.

Tennis great Serena Williams poses for an ad campaign by U.S. telehealth firm Ro for GLP-1 weight-loss medicines. Ro/via REUTERS

A study published in The New England Journal of Medicine found that the share of GLP-1 prescriptions written for people who were not diabetic, obese, or overweight climbed from 4.5 percent in 2018 to 17 percent in 2023.

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Dr. Amanda Banks, one of the study’s authors, called the trend “troubling,” particularly as telehealth companies have made it easier for patients to access the drugs.

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The rapid expansion of telehealth during the COVID-19 pandemic opened the door for a wave of online weight-loss providers, some of which require only limited interaction with healthcare professionals before prescribing medication.

GLP-1 use skyrocketed in 2021 after the FDA approved Wegovy to treat obesity. UCG/UCG/Universal Images Group via G

That ease of access proved disastrous for Karleigh McClain, a 31-year-old compliance consultant from Hendersonville, Tennessee.

McClain told NBC News that she was hospitalized within 24 hours of taking her first dose of semaglutide. After injecting the medication, she experienced persistent vomiting and could not “keep anything down.”

When she contacted what she described as a telehealth “care team,” she was assured that her prescribed 2.21-milligram weekly dose was correct. She later learned she had reportedly been prescribed nearly nine times the amount typically recommended as a starting dose.

Karleigh McClain says she was hospitalized after being prescribed a unusually high GLP-1 dose. LEE SMITH/REUTERS

Nearly a month after being diagnosed with an overdose, McClain told NBC she was still dealing with an elevated heart rate and vision problems.

The warning signs of a GLP-1 overdose are similar to the typical side effects of taking the popular medication, including vomiting, nausea, diarrhea, constipation, and stomach pain. However, with overdoses, the symptoms can be more extreme and last much longer.

GLP-1 overdoses can result in patients experiencing severe dehydration and hypoglycemia (dangerously low blood sugar).

28-year-old model Lottie Moss, the younger sister of Kate Moss, has also spoken publicly about being hospitalized after taking a GLP-1 medication. Moss said she suffered a seizure and was unable to keep food or water down after receiving what she later believed was an excessive dose.

The cases come as reports of medication errors involving GLP-1 drugs continue to climb.

Lottie Moss was hospitalized after an adverse reaction to GLP-1 medication. Isabel Infantes/REUTERS

A KFF Health News analysis of the FDA’s adverse-event reporting database found that reports involving dosing mistakes by patients or healthcare providers sharply increased from roughly 2,000 in 2020 to more than 25,000 in 2025.

Many primary care doctors say they are increasingly concerned about third-party telehealth prescribing. According to the MPL Association report, 67 percent of the 2,000 physicians surveyed said GLP-1 prescriptions issued by third-party telehealth providers pose a significant risk to patient health.

Among physicians whose patients have asked about online prescribing services, nearly two-thirds said they actively discourage their use. Just 18 percent said they were comfortable with patients receiving semaglutide treatment through third-party telehealth providers.

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One of those patients was Leslie Gammon, a 54-year-old office manager from Wendell, North Carolina.

Gammon told NBC she received a GLP-1 prescription through telehealth company Amble and was instructed to inject roughly three times her previous dose. Despite taking slightly less, she woke up hours later “throwing up every 20 to 25 minutes.”

She was eventually hospitalized and left with more than $9,000 in medical bills.

Meanwhile, GLP-1 manufacturers are facing increased scrutiny from regulators. In March, the FDA issued a warning letter to Novo Nordisk, the maker of Ozempic and Wegovy, alleging the company failed to properly report certain adverse events, including reports involving suicidal ideation and deaths.

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