Madonna, 67, debuted a risqué photo shoot she did with her much-younger boyfriend, 29-year-old Akeem Morris.

In a series of photos posted to her Instagram this week, the “Like a Virgin” singer posed in a lilac lingerie top, a pink silk underwear set with fishnet tights, and a black corseted lace number with matching gloves.

Madonna wrote beneath the racy post, “Thief of Hearts…………..Will you be my Valentinnnnnnnneeeeee?,” and signed the caption with a heart.

In one portrait, the Queen of Pop lay on a bed in light pink stiletto heels, the angle exposing her undergarments. In another, she opens a white fur coat to reveal a steely blue satin lining and an elaborately layered lingerie look.

The photo fans can’t stop talking about, however, is the final shot. In it, Madonna sits atop a bed with Morris, staring into the camera and covering her breasts with her arms as a cross pendant dangles around her neck.

Morris, who is also shirtless in the selfie, smiles at the camera as he leans back on a pillow behind his scantily clad girlfriend.

The Jamaican-born former soccer player has been romantically linked to Madonna since 2024.

Although the couple has not publicly commented on their relationship, the stylish pair has attended many high-profile events together, including Paris Fashion Week and the Met Gala in 2025.

Madonna and Akeem Morris attend the 2025 Met Gala, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025, in New York City. Kevin Mazur/MG25/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The

Morris frequently posts photos of his pop-singer partner on Instagram, sharing snapshots of their strolls through New York City museums and date nights by the fire.

Their Valentine’s Day shoot together is not the first time the couple has posed for a racy portrait session.

In December, Morris shared a series of holiday-themed images. The first few are sweet and simple family shots, but as the carousel progresses, the series transitions into portraits of Morris in a Santa suit, standing over a blindfolded Madonna in a short, tight red velvet dress. The caption: “Secret Santa.”