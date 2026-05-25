Emma Stone Gets Rid of Her Signature Red Hair
Emma Stone, whose vibrant hue has earned her a spot in nearly every “red hair-color inspiration” board on Pinterest, is no longer a redhead.
The 37-year-old actress surprised onlookers as she arrived in the front row of the Louis Vuitton 2027 Cruise Collection show in New York City on Wednesday, sporting noticeably lighter, colder-toned hair.
The Oscar winner has been known for her copper hair since ascending to fame in the early 2000s with roles in romantic comedies like Easy A and Crazy, Stupid, Love.
In March, she arrived at the 2026 Academy Awards with deep auburn color, but on Wednesday, her warm hues were toned down, and her hair was full of thin blond highlights.
Now dyed a brown-blonde shade commonly known as “bronde,” her shoulder-length strands were side-parted and styled into soft, beachy waves.
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Stone’s pulled-back makeup, created by celebrity makeup artist Nina Park, included a coral-pink lip and cat-eye eyeliner that emphasized her intensely green eyes.
She wore head-to-toe Louis Vuitton with a relaxed button-up cardigan, black trousers, and a monogrammed bag.
Celebrity hairstylist Tracey Cunningham, whose A-list clientele includes Jennifer Lopez, shared on Instagram that she created Stone’s color.
The transformation came in preparation for Stone’s next movie project: The Catch, in which she will star opposite Chris Pine.
“New movie, new hair,” Cunningham wrote, adding, “Emma Stone is stepping into her next chapter, and we gave her color the full transformation it deserved.”
She detailed that the transformation included creating an “ashy base with lowlights and caramel highlights, finished with an ash and gold gloss for that perfect dimensional depth.”
Stone, who won Best Actress Oscars for La La Land and Poor Things, has often changed her hair for roles.
For the past year, she has been growing out her hair after making the dramatic on-screen transformation to a buzz cut in her 2025 hit dark comedy Bugonia.
Her other major hair transformations include going platinum blond for The Amazing Spider-Man in 2012 and raven-black for Poor Things in 2023.
In October, Stone received public scrutiny after some fans deemed her appearance “unrecognizable.”
Online commenters accused Stone of undergoing plastic surgery or getting dermal fillers in order to achieve her look, which they said was more lifted and plumper than before.
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