Lifestyle BRONDE BOMBSHELL Emma Stone Gets Rid of Her Signature Red Hair The world-famous ginger debuted an unexpected transformation. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Emma Stone, whose vibrant hue has earned her a spot in nearly every “red hair-color inspiration” board on Pinterest, is no longer a redhead.

The 37-year-old actress surprised onlookers as she arrived in the front row of the Louis Vuitton 2027 Cruise Collection show in New York City on Wednesday, sporting noticeably lighter, colder-toned hair.

The Oscar winner has been known for her copper hair since ascending to fame in the early 2000s with roles in romantic comedies like Easy A and Crazy, Stupid, Love.

In March, she arrived at the 2026 Academy Awards with deep auburn color, but on Wednesday, her warm hues were toned down, and her hair was full of thin blond highlights.

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Emma Stone's new bronde hair color stole the show at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2027 show in New York City on May 20. TheStewartofNY/WireImage

Now dyed a brown-blonde shade commonly known as “bronde,” her shoulder-length strands were side-parted and styled into soft, beachy waves.

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Stone’s pulled-back makeup, created by celebrity makeup artist Nina Park, included a coral-pink lip and cat-eye eyeliner that emphasized her intensely green eyes.

She wore head-to-toe Louis Vuitton with a relaxed button-up cardigan, black trousers, and a monogrammed bag.

Celebrity hairstylist Tracey Cunningham, whose A-list clientele includes Jennifer Lopez, shared on Instagram that she created Stone’s color.

The transformation came in preparation for Stone’s next movie project: The Catch, in which she will star opposite Chris Pine.

Emma Stone has been best-known as a redhead since the early days of her career. Pictured here in 2011 and 2014. Reuters

“New movie, new hair,” Cunningham wrote, adding, “Emma Stone is stepping into her next chapter, and we gave her color the full transformation it deserved.”

She detailed that the transformation included creating an “ashy base with lowlights and caramel highlights, finished with an ash and gold gloss for that perfect dimensional depth.”

Stone, who won Best Actress Oscars for La La Land and Poor Things, has often changed her hair for roles.

Emma Stone has been growing out her hair since she shaved it off on the set of "Bugonia." Pictured here in June 2025 at the premiere for her film "Eddington." Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

For the past year, she has been growing out her hair after making the dramatic on-screen transformation to a buzz cut in her 2025 hit dark comedy Bugonia.

Her other major hair transformations include going platinum blond for The Amazing Spider-Man in 2012 and raven-black for Poor Things in 2023.

Emma Stone has undergone dramatic hair transformations for her movie roles. Pictured here as a platinum blonde for "The Amazing Spider-Man," with her co-star Andrew Garfield in 2012. Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

In October, Stone received public scrutiny after some fans deemed her appearance “unrecognizable.”

Online commenters accused Stone of undergoing plastic surgery or getting dermal fillers in order to achieve her look, which they said was more lifted and plumper than before.

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