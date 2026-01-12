Emma Stone Stuns in New Makeup-Free Photos

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Actress Emma Stone, 37, showed off her incredibly radiant complexion in new makeup-free photos.

In the images, a bare-faced Stone poses in a bathrobe as she gets prepped for the red carpet by renowned celebrity facialist Iván Pol. Beauty Sandwich, Pol’s coveted skincare line, posted the photo carousel just hours before Stone walked the Golden Globes red carpet.

Pol, called the “king of the snatched face” on Beauty Sandwich’s website, counts Kim Kardashian, Cindy Crawford, and Bella Hadid among his famous clientele. His signature facial technique, the Beauty Sandwich, utilizes radio frequency and infrared light.

If you want your own treatment, you’ll need to get in line: According to a New York Times report, the waitlist for a facial from Pol is over a year. Even if you skipped the queue, the innovative treatment comes at a prohibitive cost for most skincare fans, ringing up at $1,800 for the initial appointment and $1,600 for subsequent sessions.

Products from Pol’s skincare line are thankfully more affordable than his facials. He typically uses two formulas to prep his celebrity devotees, including the Amuse Bouche ($175, on sale for $131, The Beauty Sandwich) and SS02 Snatching Sauce ($250, on sale for $187, The Beauty Sandwich), which are each applied topically and promise to deliver “the ultimate dose of morning dew.”

Stone wore a butter-yellow two-piece set from Louis Vuitton for the Golden Globes red carpet. Sthanlee Mirador/PA Images via Getty Images

After the facial, Stone turned to Nina Park, the makeup artist behind Zoë Kravitz and Sadie Sink’s red carpet looks, to finish getting her camera-ready.

Park posted photos of Stone’s finished makeup on Instagram and included details of the products she used in the caption.

On her lips, Stone wore LV Rouge Satin Lipstick in 106 Dune Explorer ($160, Louis Vuitton), while LV Ombres Eyeshadow Palette in 150 Beige Memento ($250, Louis Vuitton) shimmered on her eyelids.

While Stone wore very expensive cosmetics and a designer gown for the event, even the priciest products can’t truly shine unless you start with a solid foundation of smooth, hydrated skin.

Stone received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in Musical or Comedy for her role in Bugonia—an award that went to Rose Byrne for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. Still, with her stunning red-carpet glow, Stone proves great skin makes everyone look like a winner.