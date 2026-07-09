Lifestyle LIFE IN PLASTIC Drybar Founder, 51, Debuts Stunning Before-and-After Facelift Photos After a long period of contemplation, the entrepreneur decided to take the plunge and go under the knife. Sarmela Sunder, MD and Sunder Plastic Surgery

Drybar co-founder Alli Webb has finally gotten the facelift she says she spent years waiting for.

The 51-year-old entrepreneur went back to her trusted Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, Dr. Sarmela Sunder, for a rhinoplasty and facelift after years of trying less invasive age-reversing treatments.

Webb, who sold her highly popular chain of blowout bars to Helen of Troy in 2019 for $255 million, is now proudly debuting the results of her latest transformation.

Now more than three months post-op, Webb told People that the work has made her look like she has a “good filter on” at all times.

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Alli Webb said the timing was finally right to get the facelift she had waited for over 5 years. Sarmela Sunder, MD and Sunder Plastic Surgery

“In the last, I would say, maybe four or five years, I started thinking about it,” Webb told the outlet. “Once I passed 50, I somehow was given some sort of permission to go and do this, whereas before I felt like I was too young.”

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The business mogul said the timing also felt right after she experienced “a lot of ups and downs with weight loss,” which caused her skin to lose elasticity.

The decision comes after Webb underwent a round of more minor procedures with Dr. Sunder, including buccal fat removal, chin and jawline liposuction, and radio-frequency neck tightening.

Webb previously underwent a handful of non-invasive procedures before opting to undergo a facelift. Sarmela Sunder, MD and Sunder Plastic Surgery

Dr. Sunder previously told The Looker that Webb was not opposed to a facelift at the time, but her busy lifestyle as an entrepreneur made the recovery difficult to justify.

Instead, the pair chose a plan that could deliver noticeable results with only three to four days of downtime, rather than the weeks of recovery usually needed for a facelift.

The surgeon said those earlier treatments did not require bed rest. Patients typically face “social downtime” while swelling peaks during the first 24 to 48 hours, with most taking Tylenol for pain.

Before and after Webb's earlier trio of noninvasive procedures, also performed by Dr. Sunder. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Sarmela Sunder

This time, Webb went in for the more serious procedure she had been eyeing.

Webb told People that the combination of the facelift and rhinoplasty required a more careful recovery. She said she does not remember much from the first few days after surgery, but by day four, she began to feel “uncomfortable.”

Dr. Sunder told the outlet she performed a rhinoplasty to straighten Webb’s septum and refine the tip of her nose, which had become larger with age.

She also performed a deep-plane lower-face and neck lift, “repositioned the tissues of her jawline and lower face,” and corrected muscle separation at the midline of Webb’s neck.

Dr. Sunder said she removed excess skin and corrected muscle separation in the midline of Webb's neck. Sarmela Sunder, MD and Sunder Plastic Surgery

The plastic surgeon finished the transformation with a CO2 laser to resurface her patient’s skin and reduce existing sun damage.

Dr. Sunder said the layered approach is part of “why facelifts look so beautiful and natural now, relative to years ago.”

“You don’t want to rely on one procedure to take care of everything,” she told the outlet.

While Webb’s earlier round of less invasive treatments achieved results comparable to a facelift at a fraction of the cost, Webb is thrilled with the more dramatic results.

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“I feel great about it, and I feel really good in my skin. I’m so happy with the results,” Webb told People.

Three months after surgery, Webb said she has started showing off the results to people who did not know she had work done.

“They’re like, ‘Huh, something is different, but I don’t know what it is,’” Webb said. “It’s exactly what I wanted. I was like, okay, I did this right.”

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