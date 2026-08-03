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Reality Star, 55, Mocked for Wearing ‘Bridal Gown’ at Son’s Wedding

Critics branded the Bravo star a “monster in law” after photos from the reception went viral.

Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker
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Dolores Catania wore a light green dress to her son’s wedding, but in many pictures, it photographed white.

Instagram/Dolores Catania

A cast member from The Real Housewives of New Jersey sparked a fiery debate over her questionable dress choice for her son’s wedding.

On August 1, Bravo star Dolores Catania’s son Frank Catania Jr., 27, married Nicole Perricho, 31, in a ceremony held in Douro Valley, Portugal.

Catania, 55, attended her son’s wedding in a light gown with a floral ruffle detail in the front. After pictures of the nuptials spread online, many commenters deemed her dress inappropriate for the occasion.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY -- Season:13 -- Pictured: (l-r) Rachel Fuda, Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral -- (Photo by: Andrew Eccles/Bravo)

Dolores Catania (in the middle) stars on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” Pictured here with her cast members Rachel Fuda, Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, and Danielle Cabral.

Andrew Eccles/Bravo

Multiple online commenters thought that the color was too close to white to keep the traditional distance from the bride’s outfit.

One Redditor started a thread titled, “Dolores wore white to her son’s wedding.

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Some Redditors thought Dolores Catania’s wedding guest dress was “overpowering” and “bridal.”

Some Redditors thought Dolores Catania’s wedding guest dress was “overpowering” and “bridal.”

Instagram/Dolores Catania

The top comment on the post simply reads, “Of course she did,” with an emoji rolling its eyes.

Others agreed that The Traitors season three winner’s look was “very bridal” and “overpowering,” some even stating she was a “monster in law.”

Dolores Catania’s son, Frank Catania Jr., married Nicole Perricho on August 1.

Dolores Catania’s son, Frank Catania Jr., married Nicole Perricho on August 1.

Instagram/Dolores Catania

The main photo on the thread was a snap shared by People online, in which Catania stands between the bride and the groom.

In the professionally shot photo, the dress’s hue appears very close to the ivory strapless gown worn by the bride—not the seafoam tone seen in Catania’s social media images.

Model Paulina Porizkova wears a black long-sleeve, off-the-shoulder gown. Her gray hair is pulled back and she's wearing red lipstick.
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One person came to Catania’s defense on Reddit, writing, “It photographs way lighter. I saw videos on [Instagram], it’s definitely more like a mint green.”

Another person replied, “Fair but Dolores has been on TV/photographed enough to understand how certain colors can come off on pictures.”

Dolores Catania wore a light green dress to her son’s wedding, but in many pictures, it photographed white.

Dolores Catania wore a light green dress to her son’s wedding, but in many pictures, it photographed white.

Instagram/Dolores Catania

One person reasoned that the dress was not entirely white, but still a poor choice: “It looks like it has a hint of green... but here’s my thing, WHY do you need to wear something so close to white on this day? Any other color isn’t good enough at someone else’s wedding?”

Dolores Catania and Chrishell Stause, during the "Till Death Do Us Part" episode of The Traitors, wearing all-red gowns, coats, and capes.

Dolores, pictured here with Chrishell Stause, won the third season of Peacock's "The Traitors."

Peacock/Euan Cherry/Peacock via Getty Im

“Personally, I stay away from pale colors like that for weddings [because] they can photograph white like this,” another person agreed.

Dolores Catania (right) poses with fellow reality stars Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga at a party in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, on June 18, 2026.

Dolores Catania (right) poses with fellow reality stars Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga at a party in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, on June 18, 2026. All three women became famous by appearing on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey."

Michael Simon/Getty Images

Light shades on wedding guests have become especially tricky, as some brides are opting for wedding dresses that are not the traditional pure white color, but have soft hues.

Kristen Stewart (left); Emma Roberts and Julia Roberts (right)
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Supermodel Paulina Porizkova, for example, wore a silver gown for her wedding to Jeff Greenstein in July.

Julia Roberts’s niece, Emma Roberts, also walked down the aisle in July in a dress that was a “custom vintage rose hue.“

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Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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