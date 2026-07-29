Lifestyle HERE COMES THE GUEST Actress, 36, Commits Ultimate Faux Pas at A-Lister’s Wedding The lavish nuptials were attended by fellow celebs Julia Roberts, Demi Moore, and Sarah Paulson. Getty Images

Twilight actress Kristen Stewart committed the ultimate wedding faux pas at actress Emma Roberts’s wedding celebration.

Emma, 35, who is the daughter of actor Eric Roberts and the niece of actress Julia Roberts, married her partner of four years, actor Cody John, 36, in Sun Valley, Idaho, on July 25.

Actress Emma Roberts married actor Cody John in July 2026. Pictured here together at the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles, California, in November 2025. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA

Although traditionally female wedding guests are instructed to steer away from wearing white, Stewart, 36, did not follow the rule for the ceremony, InStyle reported first.

Photos posted by Pretty Little Liars actress Ashley Benson on Instagram on Tuesday showed Stewart at the wedding in a white shirt.

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The no-white rule is a tradition mostly in place to help the bride stand out and avoid guests mixing up the bride with another guest.

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Stewart’s outfit, however, was not a dress, and so she stayed clear of stealing the spotlight from Emma.

Kristen Stewart wore a white shirt for Emma Roberts’s wedding. Pictured here with actress Ashley Benson and her oil heir husband, Brandon Davis. Instagram/Ashley Benson

She paired the white shirt with a patterned tie and earth-toned bottoms, in line with the outfits of the male wedding guests.

Stewart often opts for outfit choices traditionally considered more masculine, such as shirts and blazers with strong shoulders, ties, and pants for red carpets.

For her own wedding to writer and producer Dylan Meyer, 38, in April of 2025, Stewart wore a silver shirt and silver shorts.

Kristen Stewart often opts for masculine looks. Here on stage at the American Cinematheque Award Presentation in 2019 and on the red carpet of the 2023 Met Gala. Mario Anzuoni;Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Before marrying her wife, Stewart famously dated her Twilight co-star, Robert Pattinson.

Emma, too, made an exception from the traditional bridal white and opted for a gown in a “custom vintage rose hue,” according to an Instagram post by her wedding dress designer, Monique Lhuillier.

Kristen Stewart and Emma Roberts at the after-party for the Los Angeles premiere of "The Chronology of Water" on January 8, 2026. JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images

The American Horror Story and Scream Queens star told Vogue that not wearing white was a must for her.

“I kind of wanted to look like a ghost—a little antique ghost doll,” Emma said.

Emma Robert and Julia Roberts share a close relationship. Pictured here together in Los Angeles, California, in April 2012. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Julia was in attendance at her niece’s wedding together with her husband, cinematographer Daniel Moder.

Some paparazzi pictures obtained by Page Six captured Julia wearing a blue polka-dotted dress reminiscent of one of her most loved Pretty Woman outfits.

Julia Roberts wore a polka-dotted dress to her niece Emma Roberts’s wedding, reminiscent of her famous 1990 “Pretty Woman” dress. IMDb/Walt Disney Studios

Emma’s Dark Knight actor father, on the other hand, missed the wedding festivities.

In a statement given to Page Six, Eric said he loved his daughter, adding, “It is perfectly wonderful for her to celebrate however she wants, with whomever she wants.”

Emma Roberts’s father, Eric Roberts, was not present at her wedding. Pictured here at a screening in Hollywood, California, in 2014. Danny Moloshok/Reuters

In October 2024, Eric was asked in an episode of the Inside of You podcast about the toughest time of his life.

“Probably the loss of a relationship with my daughter,” he replied, adding that he did not feel “pain” over their relationship, but carried a “sadness.”

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