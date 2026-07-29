Actress, 36, Commits Ultimate Faux Pas at A-Lister’s Wedding
Twilight actress Kristen Stewart committed the ultimate wedding faux pas at actress Emma Roberts’s wedding celebration.
Emma, 35, who is the daughter of actor Eric Roberts and the niece of actress Julia Roberts, married her partner of four years, actor Cody John, 36, in Sun Valley, Idaho, on July 25.
Although traditionally female wedding guests are instructed to steer away from wearing white, Stewart, 36, did not follow the rule for the ceremony, InStyle reported first.
Photos posted by Pretty Little Liars actress Ashley Benson on Instagram on Tuesday showed Stewart at the wedding in a white shirt.
The no-white rule is a tradition mostly in place to help the bride stand out and avoid guests mixing up the bride with another guest.
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Stewart’s outfit, however, was not a dress, and so she stayed clear of stealing the spotlight from Emma.
She paired the white shirt with a patterned tie and earth-toned bottoms, in line with the outfits of the male wedding guests.
Stewart often opts for outfit choices traditionally considered more masculine, such as shirts and blazers with strong shoulders, ties, and pants for red carpets.
For her own wedding to writer and producer Dylan Meyer, 38, in April of 2025, Stewart wore a silver shirt and silver shorts.
Before marrying her wife, Stewart famously dated her Twilight co-star, Robert Pattinson.
Emma, too, made an exception from the traditional bridal white and opted for a gown in a “custom vintage rose hue,” according to an Instagram post by her wedding dress designer, Monique Lhuillier.
The American Horror Story and Scream Queens star told Vogue that not wearing white was a must for her.
“I kind of wanted to look like a ghost—a little antique ghost doll,” Emma said.
Julia was in attendance at her niece’s wedding together with her husband, cinematographer Daniel Moder.
Some paparazzi pictures obtained by Page Six captured Julia wearing a blue polka-dotted dress reminiscent of one of her most loved Pretty Woman outfits.
Emma’s Dark Knight actor father, on the other hand, missed the wedding festivities.
In a statement given to Page Six, Eric said he loved his daughter, adding, “It is perfectly wonderful for her to celebrate however she wants, with whomever she wants.”
In October 2024, Eric was asked in an episode of the Inside of You podcast about the toughest time of his life.
“Probably the loss of a relationship with my daughter,” he replied, adding that he did not feel “pain” over their relationship, but carried a “sadness.”
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