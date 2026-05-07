‘Devil Wears Prada’ Designer Brutally Roasts Lauren Sánchez’s Met Gala Dress
The Devil Wears Prada’s costume designer gave her unfiltered opinion on Lauren Sánchez Bezos’s much-maligned Met Gala style.
On Wednesday, legendary fashion expert behind some of TV’s most glamorous moments, Molly Rogers, talked about the Met Gala at Fashionphile’s New York flagship store. One look she took an especially scathing stance on was the gown worn by Monday evening’s honorary chair herself.
Billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife, Sánchez, became the main funders of fashion’s biggest night after sponsoring the event with a rumored $10 million, and were also appointed as honorary chairs.
Sánchez enjoyed all the advantages of her position and stood next to co-chairs Anna Wintour and Nicole Kidman during the opening ceremony, posing for cameras in her custom navy-blue Schiaparelli dress.
The dress, with a corseted bodycon bodice, a deep neckline, and bejeweled off-the-shoulder straps, was designed for Sánchez based on her wishes.
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“How did she make Schiaparelli look so cheap?!” Rogers said of Sánchez, according to Page Six.
Her comment was in line with countless online commenters who accused Sánchez of making the French haute couture house’s high-end design look like fast fashion.
Sánchez told Vogue that the gown was created after she talked with Schiaparelli’s creative director, Daniel Roseberry, and celebrity stylist Law Roach.
“We discussed what I like to wear and my personality, and then Daniel molded it into the design,” she said, adding that she directed him to cinch in the waist.
This was part of the online criticism, which noted that Sánchez did not take the opportunity to celebrate fashion with an inventive design, but instead wore a corseted, low-cut silhouette she always prefers.
Her look was inspired by John Singer Sargent’s painting, Madame X—a painting that originally depicted Madame Pierre Gautreau posing in a gown with one of her straps falling down her shoulder, but caused such a public stir that he was forced to repaint the strap.
When asked about the evening’s dress code, “Fashion Is Art,” Rogers swiped at Sánchez again.
The costume designer, who won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Costumes For A Series as the Costume Supervisor for Sex and the City in 2002, said, “I think the real artistry was the guy who was protesting outside.”
That guy was Chris Smalls, the founder of the Amazon Labor Union, who was detained after trying to enter the event with a protest sign.
Rogers also shared her honest thoughts on other celebrities attending the Bezos-backed fundraiser.
“I would not have gone,” she said, adding, “I am disappointed in people who did go.”
She praised Devil Wears Prada star Meryl Streep for not going, and added, “I know others from our cast went, which is their prerogative.”
Although Streep has never attended the A-lister event, she was expected to make an appearance this year after starring in one of the fashion industry’s most highly anticipated movies, The Devil Wears Prada 2, and posing on the cover of Vogue’s May issue next to Anna Wintour. The coveted month’s cover has historically featured a Met Gala co-chair.
Stars of The Devil Wears Prada 2, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci, and Emily Blunt all posed on the Met steps on Monday.
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