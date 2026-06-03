Lifestyle COOL DOWN This New Cooling Wand Is the Ultimate Antidote to Allergy-Induced Puffiness Consider this your sign to upgrade your basic ice roller. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast

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Unfortunately, I’m one of those people who can wake up in the morning looking like a completely different person from the one I was the day before. Whether it’s from a lack of sleep, my affinity for salty foods, ongoing sinusitis courtesy of seasonal allergies (which, for reference, affect me year-round), or a sluggish lymphatic system, I’m highly prone to swelling and puffiness. When I’m retaining water, not only does my face appear fuller and my under-eye bags look more like partially deflated balloons than I’d care for, but the shape of my eyes changes entirely. Since I was a teenager, I’ve relied on the tried-and-true frozen-spoon hack to reduce under-eye bags and puffy cheeks, but nowadays there are—albeit more expensive—far more effective ways to control swelling, whatever the culprit.

As a lymphatic drainage enthusiast, my ever-expanding arsenal of de-puffing tools includes a one-person at-home sauna, a trusted vibration plate, a handful of dry brushes, a rebounder, compression boots (a godsend before long flights), and, most recently, a new cooling wand from my favorite dermaplaning brand, Dermaflash. It’s no secret that I’m fiercely loyal to (and dependent on) Dermaflash’s sonic dermaplaning device, so naturally, when I discovered the brand had launched a de-puffing tool, I knew I needed to add it to my lineup immediately—and before my spring allergies reached their peak.

The Dermaflash Cool is a sonic facial wand designed to instantly tackle facial swelling and puffiness while supporting lymphatic drainage. The best part? Like other ice wands and DIY methods, this innovative device doesn’t need to be kept in the freezer to work its magic. The wand is engineered with patented SonicCool + Copper Technology, which allows it to reach what the brand calls an “industry-leading low temperature” in just seconds.

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Unlike the old-school frozen spoon trick or the dunk-your-face-in-a-bowl-of-ice method (essentially a partial cold plunge), this device doesn’t deliver painful cold to the skin. Instead, it feels surprisingly comfortable while still being far more effective than those antiquated at-home hacks.

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In addition to boasting one of the coldest temperature settings on the market, the Cool device is equipped with high-level sonic vibration to help boost microcirculation, which may help reduce swelling and the appearance of dark circles by promoting lymphatic drainage. The copper treatment head is also designed to work in harmony with your skin’s microbiome and support the delicate skin around the eyes—without any tugging or pulling.

The first time I used it was the morning after a particularly intense crying session—the kind that makes your under-eyes look as though you’ve just had an allergic reaction. Aside from the obvious under-eye bags and overall facial swelling, my skin felt raw, sensitive, and cherry-red. Not only did the cooling sensation feel incredibly soothing on my compromised, post-meltdown complexion, but it also worked—and surprisingly fast.

Before and After using the Dermaflash Cool Device. Mia Maguire/The Daily Beast

Normally, after a bout of tears of this magnitude, I surrender to the aftermath and accept that my appearance is what it is for the day. But with the wand sitting there freshly unboxed, I figured there was no better time to put it to the test. The trifecta of a full-blown crying session, peak spring pollen levels, and just four hours of sleep created the perfect storm for a proper test drive of this new beauty gadget.

As you can see from my before-and-after photos, my eyes were bloodshot from the salty stream of tears, my under-eyes were puffy and crepey, my jawline and cheekbones looked far less defined than usual, and my complexion appeared dull and irritated. Not exactly surprising given the night I’d had, but also not how I wanted to look for the next 48 hours.

The second I powered on the Cool Depuffing Device, I felt relief. Even if it hadn’t visibly reduced the puffiness and irritation, it was, at the very least, incredibly soothing. I applied the brand’s Hydraflash Active Cocooning Serum to give the wand some slip, then placed it beneath my eyes, gliding it upward in hopes of creating a lifted effect. The device has two cooling settings, and given the severity of my puffiness, I opted for the higher one.

Dermaflash $ 175 Dermflash Cool Sonic Depuffing and Lymphatic Drainage Tool Along with depuffing and lifting dark circles, this device also helps lift sagging skin while softening the appearance of fine lines with continuous use. Shop At Dermaflash Shop At Dermstore

The copper treatment tip doesn’t feel overly cold on the skin—which is actually a good thing for those of us who don’t enjoy the jolt that many cryotherapy-powered devices deliver. You can also feel the sonic vibrations working away, but they’re nowhere near as intense as those from a microcurrent device like the NuFace.

After just two or three minutes, I noticed a dramatic improvement in both my lower-face puffiness and under-eye bags. The redness in my skin had also noticeably subsided (though my eyes were another story). There are very few beauty-tech devices that provide the kind of instant gratification I’m looking for when I wake up swollen. While the Cool Wand can certainly be used consistently for its long-term anti-aging benefits, it’s one of the only devices in my extensive lineup that produces visible results almost immediately—and that’s exactly why I reach for it multiple times a week.

It’s rare to find an at-home treatment that doesn’t require at least 10 minutes of use, several times a week, to make good on its complexion-enhancing promises. Much like Dermaflash’s O.G. device, the Cool Sonic Depuffing Device actually delivers.

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