Lifestyle BOUNCE WITH ME I Tested a Lymphatic Drainage Workout to See If It Lived Up to the Hype Rebounding (aka jumping on a tiny trampoline in the name of fitness) promises a low-impact workout with lymphatic drainage-boosting benefits to boot. Does it live up to the hype? Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/LEKFIT

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When it comes to fitness, I’m always looking for ways to maximize efficiency—or at least choose workouts with fringe benefits, like supporting lymphatic drainage or building lean muscle mass. Over the past two years, I’ve become fiercely loyal to my strength training routine (well, most of the time). Since I started prioritizing weightlifting over vigorous treadmill sessions, my body composition has shifted in ways that years of cardio-first routines never quite managed. But despite knowing all of that, I still can’t fully shake the deeply ingrained ’90s and early-aughts mentality that cardio is a non-negotiable.

Beyond the fitness logic and the goal of staying lean, there’s real value in what cardio delivers outside of merely “burning calories”: heart health, stress relief, better endurance, and the kind of mental clarity that only an elevated heart rate seems to unlock for me. For years, that meant incline treadmill walks and punishing StairMaster sessions, both of which are undoubtedly effective and reliable, but also profoundly monotonous. I definitely subscribe to the idea that discipline matters more than motivation, but boredom is the natural enemy of consistency, and after years of the same routine, I was starting to lose the battle.

So when a friend who swears by rebounding—a workout modality built around jumping on a mini trampoline—insisted I give it a try, I figured I had little to lose other than potentially looking ridiculous for 45 minutes.

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Rebounding has been around since the 1930s, though it rose to prominence during the aerobics craze of the early 1980s. Now, decades later, the workout is in the midst of another renaissance, but the reasons it’s resonating again extend far beyond its nostalgic appeal.

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Lauren Kleban, celebrity trainer and founder of LEKFIT, Los Angeles’ rebounder-focused fitness studio (which also offers virtual classes for those outside L.A.), describes rebounding not just as cardio, but as a full-body conditioning method.

“I was drawn to the rebounder because I wanted equipment that was affordable, compact, easy to store, and—most importantly—effective,” Kleban says. “Treadmills felt bulky, and ellipticals and stationary bikes didn’t elevate my heart rate enough, so rebounding just made sense.”

She found rebounding burns as many calories as running or HIIT, but with less joint stress. It also strengthens the pelvic floor, improves balance and coordination, and stimulates the lymphatic system—benefits that many traditional workouts lack.

“It’s the only piece of fitness equipment that delivers incredible cardio while also improving balance, supporting the pelvic floor, activating the lymphatic system, being gentle on the joints, and engaging virtually every muscle in the body,” Kleban says. “Once I understood that combination, it became a complete no-brainer.” Plus, since it’s suitable for all fitness levels—including pregnant and postpartum women—it’s easy to recommend.

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The first time I walked into an LEKFIT class, I was humbled almost immediately. This was nothing like the backyard trampoline bouncing of my youth (which often left me very, very injured). The movement is surprisingly precise and controlled, built around pressing down into the rebounder rather than launching yourself upward, a technique that creates constant muscular engagement and stability throughout every movement. Within minutes, my heart rate was climbing faster than on the StairMaster, my legs were shaking, and I realized that rebounding is a far more athletic endeavor than it initially appears.

Now, because I’m prone to motion sickness, I fully expected the constant bouncing to leave me dizzy (I even brought an emesis bag just in case). Fortunately, I didn’t have to use it. There was a brief moment of disorientation after class (not unlike stepping off a boat after a long day on the water), but nothing that crossed into nausea or fainting territory. More notably, I left feeling energized rather than depleted, with the kind of post-workout lightness that’s rare after anything high-intensity.

The following day, I tried one of LEKFIT’s virtual classes at home and noticed something else entirely: I looked noticeably less puffy than usual, which actually tracks with rebounding’s purported lymphatic drainage benefits.

Lymphatic activation is one of rebounding’s most talked-about claims. The constant up-and-down movement creates what’s known as a G-force effect (the acceleration and deceleration generated with each jump), which helps stimulate the valves of the lymphatic system and encourages more efficient drainage than many traditional forms of exercise. “You jump low and stay low to the bed of the rebounder, which creates that constant gravitational shift without impact,” Kleban explains. “This movement helps flush out toxins and excess fluids, boosting immune function so you not only feel great, but your skin looks amazing.”

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I’ll admit I was skeptical of that particular promise until I saw the benefits firsthand. Instead of leaving class overheated and tomato-red, my skin had the kind of subtle post-facial glow you’d normally associate with an expensive lymphatic drainage massage or a really good facial.

But perhaps the biggest surprise of rebounding was the recovery. Despite activating muscles I didn’t even know existed, I wasn’t left hobbling around the next day, a fairly impressive feat for a workout that somehow feels both cardio-intensive and strength-focused at the same time.

For me, that’s the real appeal of rebounding: it delivers the intensity and endorphin rush of a hard workout without the joint punishment or burnout that often comes with it. In an era where so many fitness trends feel either overly punishing or overly precious, rebounding strikes a rare middle ground. It’s effective, efficient, surprisingly fun, and just novel enough to make me actually want to keep coming back.

Perhaps the biggest selling point, though, is how easy it is to bring the workout home. Unlike bulky treadmills or exercise bikes that can quickly overtake your living room (and your budget), rebounders are relatively affordable, compact, and easy to stash away when not in use. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your cardio routine, support lymphatic drainage, or simply make working out feel less like a chore, these are the best rebounders to shop now.

LEKFIT $ 350 LEKFIT Rebounder Designed with LEKFIT’s signature high-energy workouts in mind, this premium rebounder strikes the sweet spot between stability, performance, and sleek design. The bungee-based construction delivers a smoother, quieter bounce than traditional spring models, while the wider jumping surface offers extra stability during fast-paced cardio and sculpting sequences. Yes, it’s slightly larger than some compact rebounders on the market, but the added surface area and ultra-sturdy frame make workouts feel noticeably more controlled and secure—especially for beginners. Despite its studio-grade feel, it’s lightweight enough to move around easily and slim enough to slide behind a couch or in a close when you’re not using it. Shop At LEKFIT

Amazon $ 140 BCAN Foldable Mini Trampoline Fitness Rebounder If you’re looking for a more budget-friendly rebounder that doesn’t feel flimsy, the BCAN Foldable Fitness Trampoline is one of the best value options on the market. Available in both 40- and 48-inch sizes, the rebounder features a heavy-duty steel frame, adjustable foam handlebars, and a high-tension bungee system that delivers a quieter, smoother bounce than traditional spring-based models. The space-saving design folds down for relatively easy storage, making it a great option for those living in smaller homes or apartments. Shop At Amazon

Amazon $ 100 Lifepro Jumptrack Indoor Rebounder Trampoline If you like a little extra motivation during your workouts, Lifepro's JumpTrack Rebounder comes equipped with a built-in jump counter that tracks your progress in real time, along with attached resistance bands for upper-body toning. The foldable trampoline is compact enough for apartment living but still features a durable steel frame and low-impact bungee design. Shop At Amazon

Amazon $ 70 Stamina InTone Plus Rebounder For a more affordable entry point into rebounding, Stamina’s 38-Inch InTone Plus Rebounder checks all the boxes without taking over your space. The compact trampoline features a sturdy alloy steel frame, a 38-inch jumping surface, built-in resistance bands for upper-body toning, and an electronic monitor that tracks workout time, jump count, jumps per minute, and calories burned. Shop At Amazon

Amazon $ 500 JumpSport 44" PRO Fitness Trampoline Model 530 This professional-grade fitness trampoline is an investment, but the premium design makes it a worthy splurge for those serious about rebounding. It features the brand’s patented bungee cord suspension system, which helps absorb impact while still offering enough resistance to make workouts feel challenging and controlled. Its extra-large 44-inch frame provides ample jumping space for high-intensity cardio, dance-inspired workouts, and stability training, while the arched-leg design adds an extra layer of security during fast-paced movement. Despite its studio-quality feel, the rebounder remains surprisingly sleek. Shop At Amazon

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