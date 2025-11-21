Julianne Moore’s 23-Year-Old Daughter Looks Just Like Her Now

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Children often resemble their parents, but in Julianne Moore’s case, her daughter could practically be her clone.

Moore, 64, posted a carousel on Instagram on November 19, including a glowy selfie of the actress, snaps of art pieces, and several photos of her children, Caleb Freundlich, 27, and Liv Freundlich, 23. She attached a simple caption to the series, writing, “Some stuff.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the fourth photo of the carousel, Moore captured Liv sitting in what appears to be a coffee shop, wearing a brown wool sweater. Her long, curled red hair is tucked behind her ears, revealing a set of golden hoop earrings. Her bright eyes and coy smile bear a striking resemblance to her mother.

Moore shares the children with husband, film director Bart Freundlich, whom she met on the set of The Myth of Fingerprints in 1996 and married in 2003.

Bart Freundlich, Julianne Moore, Liv Freundlich, and Caleb Freundlich at Tribeca Film Festival in 2016. Noam Galai/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

Moore, known for her roles in movies like Still Alice, Hannibal, and Crazy, Stupid, Love, is an Academy Award-, Emmy-, and Golden Globe-winning actress. Caleb and Liv have both followed in their mother’s footsteps by choosing artistic paths.

According to his website, Caleb is a composer and an artist, while his sister’s career trajectory more closely mirrors that of her mother. Liv started her acting career at three years old in the movie Trust the Man.

ADVERTISEMENT

Caleb Freundlich and Julianne Moore at Apple TV+'s "Echo Valley" screening in New York in June 2025. Joy Malone/Variety via Getty Images

Moore has been vocal on social media throughout the years about how proud her lookalike daughter makes her. In 2024, Moore celebrated her daughter’s 22nd birthday with an Instagram post. In the caption, she wrote, “You are not little anymore, but you will always be my baby. I love you so much.”

In 2024, Moore beamed with pride on Instagram after Liv graduated from Northwestern University. Moore called her daughter a “smart, wonderful, beautiful and insightful young woman” and wrote that she and her husband were “bursting with pride.”

Liv Freundlich, Bart Freundlich, and Julianne Moore at the 79th Venice Film Festival in 2022. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Lexus

In a 2022 article in Harper’s Bazaar, Moore and Liv sat down to discuss their relationship. “I’ve been bragging about Liv since the day she was born, and I’m so impressed by how well she navigates the world and how mature she is,” Moore said of her daughter. Liv, on the other hand, said her mother’s drive inspired her and that she goes to her mother for “advice on everything.”

Milly Alcock and Julianne Moore in the Netflix show, 'Sirens.' Netflix

Although Moore is one of Hollywood’s most prolific actresses and is adored for the unique look she has passed along to her daughter, she has not always felt as comfortable in her own skin.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2007, Moore published her first children’s book, Freckleface Strawberry. She described it as a “semi-autobiographical story about a seven-year-old girl who dislikes her freckles but eventually learns to live with them when she realizes that she is different ‘just like everybody else.‘”