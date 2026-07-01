Lifestyle EAR TO EAR Comedian Says ‘Donkey Smile’ Side Effect Left Her Unable to Grin “This is me trying to smile.” Getty Images/TikTok/Hannah_Berner

Summer House alum and comedian Hannah Berner revealed a worrying effect she attributes to getting neurotoxin jabs for her jaw pain.

Berner, 34, shared a video on TikTok demonstrating the limited movement of her mouth.

“So, I’m currently sitting in a sauna because two weeks ago I got Dysport in my masseters for TMJ,” Berner said, referring to the commonly used acronym for temporomandibular joint, the “hinge” joints that connect your lower jaw to the rest of your skull. People with health conditions that affect their jaw often refer to such disorders simply as “TMJ.”

She continued, “I woke up last week, and I can’t smile.”

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“This is me trying to smile,” she says, making a grimace-like expression at the camera.

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Hannah Berner is a comedian who is usually recognizable by her wide smile. Pictured here during her appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on November 11, 2025. Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

Dysport injection contains botulinum toxin and is similar to Botox. It is injected into the masseters to help relax the jaw, and Berner said she underwent the injections to help with teeth clenching and headaches.

“And look, I’m a comedian, like joy and laughter is my life, that’s all I care about,” Berner said. ”We’re gonna get through this. Pray for me, I’ve turned to religion. Stay safe out there in these streets.”

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One of the top comments with over 19,000 likes compared her smile to Donkey’s in Shrek.

“Love you, Hannah,” the note reads, with a picture of Donkey showing only his upper teeth in an awkward smile.

The top comment, with over 22,000 likes, was a screenshot of Berner trying to smile in the Friday episode of her podcast Giggly Squad, which she co-hosts with fellow Summer House star Paige DeSorbo.

Hannah Berner demonstrated her difficulty smiling in a TikTok video posted to her account, which has 2.9 million followers. TikTok/Hannah_Berner

One commenter summed that Berner’s expressions in the episode looked “disgusted at everything.”

In a video posted on TikTok, Hannah Berner said, “This is me trying to smile.” TikTok/Hannah Berner

In the podcast, Berner explained that she had never gotten the injections for cosmetic motivations, but had received masseter Botox twice for medical reasons.

This time, she visited a new place for treatment.

“I did not know there were risks to this procedure. I’ve never heard of a risk. I didn’t even know this could happen,” Berner said. “I remember thinking like, ‘What could go wrong?’”

Everything was normal after the procedure, but a few days later, Berner noticed that her mouth felt tight.

“I wake up that morning, and I try to smile, and it feels kind of tight, and I thought I had like dry skin or something, so I put lotion on,” she recalled.

The lotion did not help. “Then I’m like, ‘Oh my God, is it possible that the poison that was injected in my face is now going to ruin my face?’” She joked.

Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner co-host the popular podcast “Giggly Squad.” Pictured here at the 2026 iHeartPodcast Awards in Austin in March 2026. Mat Hayward/Getty Images for iHeartPodcasts

Berner called the woman who performed her procedure.

The professional on the phone was initially calm, saying Berner’s smile would recover with time. But Berner recalled that she began “freaking out” when she heard that Berner had a big on-camera gig coming up.

In an effort to reverse the neurotoxin injections, Berner visited another professional for saline solution injections, but the off-label procedure was unsuccessful.

Hannah Berner is married to fellow comedian Des Bishop, 50. Pictured here at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in New Jersey. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Berner said her smile was “all that I think about,” and she was waiting for the effects to come down.

The results of neurotoxin injections typically last upwards of two months, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

“One thing I do want to say about Giggly Squad is we’d love to say that we live and we learn, but we don’t,” she said. “We don’t learn from each other’s mistakes. We don’t learn from our own mistakes.”

In March, DeSorbo shared her experience with getting Botox in her forehead and chin.

She said it “messed up” her mouth and made her “uglier.” DeSorbo vowed to steer away from neurotoxin injections for the rest of her life.

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