Comedian Says ‘Donkey Smile’ Side Effect Left Her Unable to Grin
Summer House alum and comedian Hannah Berner revealed a worrying effect she attributes to getting neurotoxin jabs for her jaw pain.
Berner, 34, shared a video on TikTok demonstrating the limited movement of her mouth.
“So, I’m currently sitting in a sauna because two weeks ago I got Dysport in my masseters for TMJ,” Berner said, referring to the commonly used acronym for temporomandibular joint, the “hinge” joints that connect your lower jaw to the rest of your skull. People with health conditions that affect their jaw often refer to such disorders simply as “TMJ.”
She continued, “I woke up last week, and I can’t smile.”
“This is me trying to smile,” she says, making a grimace-like expression at the camera.
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Dysport injection contains botulinum toxin and is similar to Botox. It is injected into the masseters to help relax the jaw, and Berner said she underwent the injections to help with teeth clenching and headaches.
“And look, I’m a comedian, like joy and laughter is my life, that’s all I care about,” Berner said. ”We’re gonna get through this. Pray for me, I’ve turned to religion. Stay safe out there in these streets.”
One of the top comments with over 19,000 likes compared her smile to Donkey’s in Shrek.
“Love you, Hannah,” the note reads, with a picture of Donkey showing only his upper teeth in an awkward smile.
The top comment, with over 22,000 likes, was a screenshot of Berner trying to smile in the Friday episode of her podcast Giggly Squad, which she co-hosts with fellow Summer House star Paige DeSorbo.
One commenter summed that Berner’s expressions in the episode looked “disgusted at everything.”
In the podcast, Berner explained that she had never gotten the injections for cosmetic motivations, but had received masseter Botox twice for medical reasons.
This time, she visited a new place for treatment.
“I did not know there were risks to this procedure. I’ve never heard of a risk. I didn’t even know this could happen,” Berner said. “I remember thinking like, ‘What could go wrong?’”
Everything was normal after the procedure, but a few days later, Berner noticed that her mouth felt tight.
“I wake up that morning, and I try to smile, and it feels kind of tight, and I thought I had like dry skin or something, so I put lotion on,” she recalled.
The lotion did not help. “Then I’m like, ‘Oh my God, is it possible that the poison that was injected in my face is now going to ruin my face?’” She joked.
Berner called the woman who performed her procedure.
The professional on the phone was initially calm, saying Berner’s smile would recover with time. But Berner recalled that she began “freaking out” when she heard that Berner had a big on-camera gig coming up.
In an effort to reverse the neurotoxin injections, Berner visited another professional for saline solution injections, but the off-label procedure was unsuccessful.
Berner said her smile was “all that I think about,” and she was waiting for the effects to come down.
The results of neurotoxin injections typically last upwards of two months, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.
“One thing I do want to say about Giggly Squad is we’d love to say that we live and we learn, but we don’t,” she said. “We don’t learn from each other’s mistakes. We don’t learn from our own mistakes.”
In March, DeSorbo shared her experience with getting Botox in her forehead and chin.
She said it “messed up” her mouth and made her “uglier.” DeSorbo vowed to steer away from neurotoxin injections for the rest of her life.
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