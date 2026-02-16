The Ultimate ’90s Supermodel Just Changed the Hair That Made Her Famous
Legendary supermodel Cindy Crawford, 59, continues to set trends.
Yesterday, Crawford showed off her new haircut in an Instagram post by celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, whose famous clientele includes Demi Moore, Amal Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Kim Kardashian.
In the photos, Crawford’s silky brown hair was softly tousled, parted to the side, all romantically falling across her face. It looked lively, thick, and voluminous—every adjective we have come to expect from a model whose career spans six decades, but with a more texturized cut and wavier styling.
In the caption, Giannetos wrote, “New ‘cloud haircut’ for @cindycrawford.”
He described the model’s fresh “cloud haircut” as an “airy, voluminous, invisible” style with delicate, razor-cut layers. The effect: gorgeous hair that looks thicker without extensive styling.
While the comments on the post called Crawford’s new look “stunning,” “gorgeous,” and “fabulous,” many also noticed a slight shift in her hair color.
“Oh my god, love her new colour,” reads one of the many comments admiring her brighter, warmer tone.
One of the biggest supermodels of the ‘80s and ‘90s, Crawford, who Rolling Stone once called “the purest embodiment of human perfection in our evolutionary continuum,” has kept her hair brunette throughout her career, making only minimal shade changes.
Crawford announced her retirement in 2016 after more than 1,000 magazine covers and countless runway shows for top fashion houses. Still, that has not kept her from making occasional appearances in the fashion world.
In September 2023, she appeared on the runway at Vogue World: London, alongside three of her fellow “Big Five″ supermodels, including Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, and Linda Evangelista. (German model Tatjana Patitz, the group’s fifth member, passed away on January 11, 2023, at the age of 56.)
The appearance preceded the Apple TV+ documentary The Super Models, which detailed Crawford and co.’s rise to fame.
Crawford is not the only supermodel in her family. After she married businessman and former model Rande Gerber in 1998, the couple welcomed two children, Presley Gerber and Kaia Gerber.
Kaia, 24, looks like a replica of her famous mother and has followed in her footsteps by entering the modeling world. She made her debut at 10 years old in a campaign for Young Versace, Versace’s children’s line.
At 16, she was already walking runways for major fashion houses from Chanel to Saint Laurent.
Recently, Kaia said that despite her mother’s incredible career, Crawford is not forcing her advice on her daughter.
“She doesn’t give out advice unless you ask,” Kaia said. “But if you ask, get ready, because she’ll be very honest in ways that, sometimes, it’s hard to hear. She’s usually right, which is infuriating, but she’s also very willing to let me make a mistake that she made 30 years ago.”
