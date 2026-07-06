Supermodel Mom, 60, and Daughter, 24, Wear Matching Dresses at Celebrity Wedding
Supermodel Cindy Crawford and her daughter proved that the high-fashion apple doesn’t fall far from the tall, chic tree while attending a celebrity wedding this weekend.
Crawford, 60, and Kaia Gerber, 24, appeared in separate social media posts on July 4 wearing matching outfits, makeup, and hair for the star-studded event.
She shares Kaia and her son, Presley Gerber, 26, with her husband of 28 years, businessman and former model Rande Gerber.
The legendary model was featured on hairstylist Joe Handwerker’s Instagram in an off-the-shoulder, fitted black dress, with her dark honey-brown hair falling in a loose blowout, and a warm caramel-toned makeup look with a shimmery nude lip, done by celebrity makeup artist Jamal Scott.
Kaia Gerber, 24, also appeared on Handwerker’s Instagram wearing a fitted black dress with a plunging sweetheart neckline.
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The supermodel nepo baby wore her honey-colored hair in soft, tousled waves just past her shoulders. Her glowy, brown-hued makeup and soft nude lip were also done by Scott.
The New York City hairstylist captioned the photos, “For t&t,” insinuating that Crawford and Gerber attended the star-studded wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden on July 3.
“The most important news to come out of this wedding is this,” one person commented on the photo of Crawford.
Others simply noted that the runway luminary is “iconic in every way.”
For the wedding, the mother-daughter duo further solidified their lookalike status by posing arm-in-arm in Handwerker’s Instagram story, where their shared features—chiseled cheekbones, hazel eyes, and strong eyebrows—appeared strikingly similar.
Outside of the most anticipated celebrity wedding of the year, the two are often spotted matching in little black dresses.
The pair wore ankle-length black gowns when they were pictured in Hollywood in 2025, and again in 2026, when they wore black dresses and beachy waves for W Magazine’s Annual Best Performances Party at Chateau Marmont.
In a 2025 interview on the Today show, Crawford’s children were asked, “When did you both decide that you wanted to follow in her [Crawford’s] footsteps in the family business?”
Sharing that she admires her mother, Kaia responded, “I mean, I think probably no matter what she did, I would’ve wanted to do that. Like, she’s always been my biggest inspiration and hero.”
When asked how she juggles being a mom and modeling, Crawford said, “The greatest thing about having kids is that you instantly know your priorities, you know it’s always family first.”
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