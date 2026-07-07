Oscar-Winning Actress, 50, Poses in Nothing But Diamond Earrings
Charlize Theron offered a risqué behind-the-scenes look at her getting-ready process this week.
On Monday, the 50-year-old Academy Award winner posted a nearly nude photo on Instagram, sharing the topless snapshot as she prepared for The Odyssey‘s premiere in London.
In the picture, Theron is seen sitting on a bed, illuminated by golden-hour sunlight, her arms covering her breasts. Her only accessories: linear rivière earrings by Glenn Spiro, each featuring 10 diamonds.
Theron wore a sultry makeup look with a bold red lip, created by her trusted makeup artist, Kate Lee, who has worked with actresses such as Nicole Kidman, Julianne Moore, and Kate Winslet.
Her manicure, designed by celebrity nail artist Imarni, was nude except for delicate black details.
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Celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel slicked back the South African actress’s hair, save for the front, which swooped to the right in a deep side part.
Theron posted the picture before sharing photos from the world premiere of The Odyssey in London, where she appeared in the same glam look.
She portrays nymph Calypso in the Christopher Nolan-directed adaptation of Homer’s ancient epic poem.
The star-studded cast features several A-listers, including fellow Oscar winners Matt Damon, Lupita Nyong’o, and Anne Hathaway, as well as actors Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Elliot Page, and Zendaya.
Theron opted for a black Givenchy gown by Sarah Burton for the occasion, pairing it with billowing white leather gloves and black T-bar sandals from the same brand.
The look was put together by stylist Leslie Fremar, who shared a shot of it on Instagram, simply captioning the post “London🖤” and tagging all the professionals and brands involved in the ensemble.
For the afterparty at the members-only Oswald’s club in Mayfair, Theron switched to a red velvet version of the same gown, this time with black leather Bonbon gloves.
Later on Monday, Theron posted another shirtless Instagram photo.
This time, she was covering her breasts with a Givenchy bow clutch.
In April, Theron sparked an online frenzy when she appeared on the red carpet for her Netflix film Apex, seemingly without a shirt.
The actress wore a black blazer and a white collar from Dior, leaving the majority of her upper torso exposed.
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