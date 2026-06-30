Lifestyle ROLLING WITH THE PUNCHES Elliot Page, 39, Reveals Jaw-Dropping Eight-Pack in New Gym Photos The actor left viewers stunned at his new chiseled physique. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Elliot Page has completed his transformation into a ripped Greek soldier.

The Odyssey actor showed off a dramatically chiseled physique on Monday after sharing a series of post-workout photos and boxing videos from the legendary Gleason’s Gym in Brooklyn—revealing a jaw-dropping eight-pack that left fans and fellow celebrities doing double takes.

The Instagram carousel opened with a shirtless Page posing alongside boxing coach Nolan Hanson after training, showing off his remarkably ripped abs in bright red shorts paired with white boxing shoes.

Elliot Page showed off his 8-pack abs alongside his boxing coach Nolan Hanson. Elliot Page/ Instagram

Page will portray Sinon, a Greek soldier and Odysseus’s cousin, in the Christopher Nolan-directed adaptation, which releases in theaters on July 17. The big-budget epic is set to feature an ensemble of A-list celebrities, with some training (almost) as hard as Page, including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, and Robert Pattinson.

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Additional clips captured the actor sparring with Hanson, slipping punches, throwing combinations, and working through drills inside the famed New York City gym once frequented by boxing icons including Muhammad Ali, Jake LaMotta, and Roberto Durán.

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The results clearly haven’t come by accident.

In the caption, Page praised Hanson as a “brilliant teacher.” He credited the coach not only for breaking down the technical side of boxing but also for helping him understand “the psychological side of the sport.”

Page went further, lauding him as “an essential part of my life,” he wrote, confessing that he’s become completely “hooked” on the training.

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Despite the enviable abs now on display, Page has previously insisted he was never much of a gym enthusiast until he discovered workouts he genuinely enjoyed.

In a 2023 interview with GQ, Page admitted he never considered himself “a gym guy,” but said discovering boxing and other forms of fitness completely changed his outlook on exercise.

He even revealed that he packs Meta Quest VR fitness programs while traveling to maintain his training regimen when away from the gym.

“I bring that with me so then when I’m in a hotel, I can do it pretty much anywhere as long as there’s Wi-Fi,” he told the magazine.

Page shows a noticeably more chiseled look compared to before he became "hooked" on boxing training. Elliot Page/ Instagram

The actor said he’s even gotten friends “hooked on this” because he can’t imagine his life without boxing now.

Page, who came out as a transgender man in 2020, has openly documented his fitness journey over the past several years, occasionally sharing gym selfies to his followers online.

Fans—and a few famous friends—couldn’t get over the actor’s latest physique update.

Game of Thrones actress Nathalie Emmanuel responded with a string of flexed-biceps emojis, while actress Bonnie Gordon joked, “You could wash laundry on those abs! 😳 Keep it up!”

Fans quickly flooded the post praising Page's progress. Elliot Page/ Instagram

Stand by Me actor Jerry O’Connell also appeared inspired by Page’s transformation.

“I gotta unfreeze my gym account,” he wrote. “[Elliot Page], you are RIPPED.”

Page’s girlfriend, actress Julia Shiplett, chimed in with a kissing-face emoji as thousands of followers flooded the comments with praise for the actor’s dedication.

One fellow boxer at Page's gym was left impressed by the actor's boxing skills. Roe Jojo/ TikTok

His consistency inside the ring hasn’t gone unnoticed by fellow boxers, either. Earlier this year, one TikTok user shared a photo after sparring with the actor, joking that “Elliot Page beat the heck out of me in sparring” while praising his technique.

The latest post also marks another milestone in Page’s evolving relationship with his body.

In his 2023 memoir, Pageboy, the actor recalled feeling consumed by gender dysphoria, writing, “I couldn’t look at pictures, because I was never there.” His latest shirtless gym photos stand in stark contrast to that period of his life, when he said gender dysphoria was “slowly crushing” him.

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