Lifestyle PRINCESS DIARIES Kate Middleton Wears Power Suit for First Solo Trip Overseas After Cancer Italy welcomed the Princess of Wales with crowds of cheering locals. Getty Images

Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, looked strikingly chic for her first solo appearance overseas since her cancer diagnosis in 2024.

Middleton began her two-day visit on May 13 in Reggio Emilia, Italy, where she was welcomed by enthusiastic locals, including throngs of children whom she greeted with smiles and waves.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, meets children as she visits the Piazza Camillo Prampolini during the first day of her visit to Reggio Emilia in 2026. Getty Images

The visit to Reggio Emilia marks her first without her husband, Prince William, 43, since she underwent chemotherapy for an undisclosed type of cancer in 2024.

She released a statement on January 14, 2025, announcing that her cancer was in remission.

ADVERTISEMENT

​Kate went monochrome for the occasion, wearing a tailored turquoise pantsuit over a white blouse. She accessorized with pearl-drop earrings, a cornflower-blue handbag, and tan pumps, and styled her thick chestnut hair into a side-parted blowout.

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

During her visit to Italy, Princess Catherine will honor and bring attention to the region’s widely recognized approach to childhood education—a cause she has long promoted in the U.K.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, visits the Piazza Camillo Prampolini, where she is welcomed to the city at Reggio Emilia’s Town Hall on May 13. Getty Images

In 2021, Princess Kate and Prince William founded the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

The organization aims to “drive awareness of and action on the extraordinary impact of the early years, in order to transform society for the future” through research, collaboration across public and private sectors, and awareness campaigns about the importance of early childhood education, according to its website.

Both her outfit and efforts in Italy are reminiscent of Middleton’s late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Diana, Princess of Wales, visits the Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children in London. She Is Wearing A Pale Blue Louis Feraud Boucle Suit. Getty Images

Diana, a strong advocate for pediatric care, made frequent visits to children’s hospitals, including the Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children in London.

On one such visit, she wore a pale-blue boucle skirt suit from Louis Feraud—an ensemble of matching separates that, despite its 1980s aesthetic, feels delightfully adjacent to Kate’s turquoise suit.

Looking for news and in-depth context about Princess Kate? Subscribe to Tom Sykes’ The Royalist on Substack for an insider’s guide to everything royal.

Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Recommended Annual Save 47 % $35 Year One then $ 59.99 yearly Select Discounted annual rate

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Monthly $1 Welcome Offer then $ 5.99 monthly Select Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Ad-Free $99 Year One then $ 119.99 yearly Select Premium ad-free reading

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ Total $ Continue with Google Continue with Facebook or continue with Email Continue

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog