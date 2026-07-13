Lifestyle Soft-Launch Playbook Oscar Nominee, 51, Makes Surprise Appearance With Age-Gap Girlfriend The two blondes—who are 20 years apart in age—met at a child’s birthday party. Sarah Meyssonnier/Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Bradley Cooper, 51, made a cameo on his much-younger girlfriend’s social media over the weekend.

On Friday, supermodel Gigi Hadid, 31, posted 20 new summer snapshots on her Instagram.

The last photo in the carousel of images showed Hadid in an elevator, leaning her head against Cooper’s shoulder and wearing a hat that appears to match her beau’s jacket.

Gigi Hadid posted a sweet photo on Instagram leaning against her boyfriend’s shoulder. Instagram/Gigi Hadid

The Hangover star and 12-time Academy Award nominee faced away from the camera, yet his thick, sun-kissed curls were recognizable enough to fans in the comments section.

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“You and your dad, Bradley, look great together,” one person wrote.

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The post, captioned “joy+jetlag,” also featured a sunny snippet of the couple’s life together.

One photo posted by Gigi Hadid showed two of her friends and a mystery man at sunset. Fans quickly recognized the man as Bradley Cooper. Instagram/Gigi Hadid

The golden-hour photo shows two of Hadid flanked by two men as she leans against a railing over a bridge.

While the setting sun obscured the face of the man to her right, commenters speculated that his identity was none other than Cooper—an unconfirmed theory, as the actor is not tagged in any of Hadid’s photos and does not have an Instagram account.

Gigi Hadid wore a pink gown, and Bradley Cooper wore a suit with a bow tie to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding on July 3. Gigi Hadid/Instagram;TheStewartofNY/GC Images

Another of Hadid’s photos showed her in a sparkling pink $14,500 Wiederhoeft dress and mermaid curls, the outfit she wore to the wedding of her longtime friend, singer Taylor Swift, and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Paparazzi captured Hadid attending the star-studded wedding with Cooper by her side on July 3 at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. The pair also left the party together.

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were photographed leaving Madison Square Garden together on July 4, after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding party. Bing Guan/Reuters

Hadid and Cooper have been romantically linked since late 2023.

In 2025, Hadid made the relationship Instagram official when she posted a photo from her 30th birthday celebration, kissing Cooper in front of her cake.

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have never attended a red carpet together, but they are often captured by the paparazzi. Pictured here in the East Village in New York City in September 2025. The Hapa Blonde/GC Images

In March 2025, Hadid told Vogue that she and Cooper met through a mutual friend while attending the friend’s child’s birthday party. Both have daughters under 10 years old.

Hadid welcomed her daughter Khai Hadid Malik, 5, with former One Direction boyband member Zayn Malik, 33, in 2020.

Cooper shares a 9-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, with his ex-girlfriend, Russian-born supermodel Irina Shayk, 40.

Bradley Cooper shares a daughter with his ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk. The couple dated from 2015 to 2019. Pictured here together with Cooper's mother, Gloria Campano, at the 2019 Oscars. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

In the interview, Hadid described their relationship as “very romantic and happy,” but said the two prefer to keep it mostly private.

“It’s just not part of our relationship to share for whatever reason,” she noted.

She also alluded to the timing being right for the couple.

“I think just getting to the point where knowing what you want and deserve in a relationship is essential, and then to find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve,” Hadid said, adding that she felt “really lucky.”

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