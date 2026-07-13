Oscar Nominee, 51, Makes Surprise Appearance With Age-Gap Girlfriend
Bradley Cooper, 51, made a cameo on his much-younger girlfriend’s social media over the weekend.
On Friday, supermodel Gigi Hadid, 31, posted 20 new summer snapshots on her Instagram.
The last photo in the carousel of images showed Hadid in an elevator, leaning her head against Cooper’s shoulder and wearing a hat that appears to match her beau’s jacket.
The Hangover star and 12-time Academy Award nominee faced away from the camera, yet his thick, sun-kissed curls were recognizable enough to fans in the comments section.
“You and your dad, Bradley, look great together,” one person wrote.
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The post, captioned “joy+jetlag,” also featured a sunny snippet of the couple’s life together.
The golden-hour photo shows two of Hadid flanked by two men as she leans against a railing over a bridge.
While the setting sun obscured the face of the man to her right, commenters speculated that his identity was none other than Cooper—an unconfirmed theory, as the actor is not tagged in any of Hadid’s photos and does not have an Instagram account.
Another of Hadid’s photos showed her in a sparkling pink $14,500 Wiederhoeft dress and mermaid curls, the outfit she wore to the wedding of her longtime friend, singer Taylor Swift, and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
Paparazzi captured Hadid attending the star-studded wedding with Cooper by her side on July 3 at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. The pair also left the party together.
Hadid and Cooper have been romantically linked since late 2023.
In 2025, Hadid made the relationship Instagram official when she posted a photo from her 30th birthday celebration, kissing Cooper in front of her cake.
In March 2025, Hadid told Vogue that she and Cooper met through a mutual friend while attending the friend’s child’s birthday party. Both have daughters under 10 years old.
Hadid welcomed her daughter Khai Hadid Malik, 5, with former One Direction boyband member Zayn Malik, 33, in 2020.
Cooper shares a 9-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, with his ex-girlfriend, Russian-born supermodel Irina Shayk, 40.
In the interview, Hadid described their relationship as “very romantic and happy,” but said the two prefer to keep it mostly private.
“It’s just not part of our relationship to share for whatever reason,” she noted.
She also alluded to the timing being right for the couple.
“I think just getting to the point where knowing what you want and deserve in a relationship is essential, and then to find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve,” Hadid said, adding that she felt “really lucky.”
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