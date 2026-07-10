Lifestyle SERVING COURTSIDE These Are the Best Dressed People at Wimbledon 2026 From the sharpest suits to the most stylish dresses. Photo composite by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

Royals, actors, fashion editors, and even a few regular people are showing up in style to watch the 2026 Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Club in London, England. But who were the best-dressed among them?

There’s still time to add more famous faces to this list—the annual tournament runs from June 29 to July 12—but these are the sharpest suits and most elegant ensembles from the highly anticipated annual event so far.

David Beckham

Soccer legend David Beckham was photographed at Wimbledon in a sharp, gray double-breasted suit on June 29, 2026, in London, England. Karwai Tang/WireImage

British soccer legend David Beckham, 51, wore a double-breasted gray BOSS suit to watch tennis on June 29.

Like most other celebrities in attendance, he was seated at the Royal Box on Centre Court, where the dress code is strictly smart.

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Beckham layered his jacket with a white dress shirt and finished the look with a tan tie, a matching pocket square, and a silver Tudor watch.

He held on to a tradition by bringing his mother, Sandra Beckham, 77. The pair have attended the first day of the tournament together nearly every year since 2014.

Kate Middleton

Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrived at Wimbledon in a sky-blue suit. Jaimi Joy/Reuters

Catherine, Princess of Wales, attended the tennis tournament on July 2 in a sky-blue Gabriela Hearst suit with a white top and brown pumps.

The 44-year-old wore her hair in a sleek ponytail and accessorized with $233 lapis-and-moonstone earrings by Carousel Jewels.

Usain Bolt

Usain Bolt arrived at Wimbledon in a navy-blue double-breasted suit on July 3. Pictured here with his partner, Kasi Bennett. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt, 39, arrived at the Royal Box on Centre Court on July 3 in a double-breasted navy-blue suit, which he paired with a green, blue, and white pocket square and tie.

On his wrist, the Jamaican sprinter wore the Hublot Big Bang Reloaded Usain Bolt watch, valued at $30,000, according to GQ Italia.

In his other hand, he was holding possibly the season’s most popular accessory: a fan.

Bolt attended the event with his long-time partner, Jamaican model Kasi Bennett, 36. The pair, who first made their relationship public in 2016, shares three children.

Peter and Harriet Phillips

Peter and Harriet Phillips did not coordinate their outfits, yet still looked stylishly in sync at Wimbledon on July 8. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Princess Anne’s son, Peter Phillips, 48, arrived at the tennis tournament on July 8 with his new wife, Harriet Phillips, 45.

Harriet paid homage to the couple’s special day by wearing a green patterned dress made by her wedding designer, Emilia Wickstead, just over a month after they wed at All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire, on June 6.

She accessorized with nude-frame sunglasses by FINLAY, drop earrings by Kiki McDonough, tan Emmy London heels, and a $2,790 butter-yellow Anya Hindmarch leather bag, according to People.

Peter wore a light gray Gieves & Hawkes suit jacket with dark blue pants, a light blue tie, and brown suede shoes.

David Harewood

David Harewood wore a gray suit with a red-and-blue tie on July 6 at the 2026 Wimbledon Tennis Championships. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Homeland actor David Harewood, 60, attended in a perfectly tailored light gray double-breasted suit, adding a subtle yet effective touch of color with his red-and-blue tie and warm-toned sunglasses.

Lesley Manville

Lesley Manville wore Ralph Lauren at Wimbledon on July 10. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Lesley Manville, 70, arrived at Wimbledon head to toe in Ralph Lauren on July 10.

The actress—who portrayed Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon, in The Crown—wore a classic white suit dress, a brown bag, and matching pumps.

Tom Hiddleston

Tom Hiddleston wore a white suit for the Ralph Lauren Suite at Wimbledon on July 9. Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Ralph Lauren

Marvel star and Golden Globe winner Tom Hiddleston, 45, styled his chic white suit with a striped dress shirt, a patterned tie, and brown leather dress shoes on July 9.

Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour on July 4, and on July 10 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Ralph Lauren;Karwai Tang/WireImage

Anna Wintour, 76, is a well-known tennis fan. The former editor-in-chief of Vogue attended a Ralph Lauren lunch at Wimbledon, arranged by GQ and Vogue on July 4, in a striped maxi dress and her trademark sunglasses.

Now the chief content officer of Condé Nast, Wintour subsequently flew to Paris Fashion Week and, on July 10, returned to Wimbledon wearing a floral ensemble for another day of great tennis.

Ikram Abdi Omar

Ikram Abdi Omar paired a classic button-up shirt with jeans and sandals on July 8. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Ikram Abdi Omar, 30, demonstrated how to make a summery outfit look chic yet effortless, as only a supermodel can.

She paired a striped button-up shirt with jeans and sandals, and tied up the look with a silk scarf and a silver bag.

Isla Fisher

Isla Fisher accessorized her white look with brown platform sandals. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Isla Fisher, 50, wore a flattering white ankle-length dress by Me + Em for a sunny day at Wimbledon on June 29. The Wedding Crashers star kept the look simple, styling her dress with a white purse and brown Me + Em open-toe platform heels.

Jason Isaacs

Jason Isaacs looked dapper in his blue suit at the 2026 Wimbledon Tennis Championships on July 8. Karwai Tang/Karwai Tang/WireImage

Harry Potter star Jason Isaacs, 63, looked as sharp as ever in his tailored blue suit on July 8.

Keira Knightley

Keira Knightley and her husband, James Righton, walked hand in hand to the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10. Neil Mockford/GC Images

Keira Knightley, 41, opted for a white long-sleeve dress with a belt and matching white heels.

The Pride & Prejudice arrived at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club with her husband, musician and composer James Righton, 42.

Righton wore a light gray, striped suit with a purple shirt and left his top buttons open.

The couple, who married in 2013, share two daughters, Edie, 11, and Delilah, 6.

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield wore a shirt, blazer, and pants in a muted blue shade on July 4. Karwai Tang/Karwai Tang/WireImage

Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield, 42, wore a modern Ralph Lauren set with matching pants, suit jacket, and shirt with pockets. However, it was his long hair that stole the show, supplying a hippie vibe to a normally straight-laced event.

Benedict Cumberbatch

Benedict Cumberbatch wore a gray suit with a matching, striped tie on July 7 at the 2026 Wimbledon Tennis Championships. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Sherlock Holmes star Benedict Cumberbatch, 49, wore a sharp Prada suit with a matching striped tie.

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