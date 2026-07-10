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These Are the Best Dressed People at Wimbledon 2026

From the sharpest suits to the most stylish dresses.

Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker
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Updated
A photo collage of David Beckham, Kate Middleton, Usain Bolt, and Benedict Cumberbatch at Wimbledon.

Photo composite by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

Royals, actors, fashion editors, and even a few regular people are showing up in style to watch the 2026 Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Club in London, England. But who were the best-dressed among them?

There’s still time to add more famous faces to this list—the annual tournament runs from June 29 to July 12—but these are the sharpest suits and most elegant ensembles from the highly anticipated annual event so far.

David Beckham

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 29: Sir David Beckham attends day one of the 2026 Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 29, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Soccer legend David Beckham was photographed at Wimbledon in a sharp, gray double-breasted suit on June 29, 2026, in London, England.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

British soccer legend David Beckham, 51, wore a double-breasted gray BOSS suit to watch tennis on June 29.

Like most other celebrities in attendance, he was seated at the Royal Box on Centre Court, where the dress code is strictly smart.

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Beckham layered his jacket with a white dress shirt and finished the look with a tan tie, a matching pocket square, and a silver Tudor watch.

He held on to a tradition by bringing his mother, Sandra Beckham, 77. The pair have attended the first day of the tournament together nearly every year since 2014.

Kate Middleton

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 2, 2026 Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales walks through Wimbledon REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrived at Wimbledon in a sky-blue suit.

Jaimi Joy/Reuters

Catherine, Princess of Wales, attended the tennis tournament on July 2 in a sky-blue Gabriela Hearst suit with a white top and brown pumps.

The 44-year-old wore her hair in a sleek ponytail and accessorized with $233 lapis-and-moonstone earrings by Carousel Jewels.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, attends day four of the 2026 Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 2, 2026, in London, England.
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Usain Bolt

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett during day five of the 2026 Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 03, 2026 in London, England.

Usain Bolt arrived at Wimbledon in a navy-blue double-breasted suit on July 3. Pictured here with his partner, Kasi Bennett.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt, 39, arrived at the Royal Box on Centre Court on July 3 in a double-breasted navy-blue suit, which he paired with a green, blue, and white pocket square and tie.

On his wrist, the Jamaican sprinter wore the Hublot Big Bang Reloaded Usain Bolt watch, valued at $30,000, according to GQ Italia.

In his other hand, he was holding possibly the season’s most popular accessory: a fan.

Bolt attended the event with his long-time partner, Jamaican model Kasi Bennett, 36. The pair, who first made their relationship public in 2016, shares three children.

Peter and Harriet Phillips

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 08: Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling during day ten of the 2026 Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 08, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Peter and Harriet Phillips did not coordinate their outfits, yet still looked stylishly in sync at Wimbledon on July 8.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Princess Anne’s son, Peter Phillips, 48, arrived at the tennis tournament on July 8 with his new wife, Harriet Phillips, 45.

Harriet paid homage to the couple’s special day by wearing a green patterned dress made by her wedding designer, Emilia Wickstead, just over a month after they wed at All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire, on June 6.

She accessorized with nude-frame sunglasses by FINLAY, drop earrings by Kiki McDonough, tan Emmy London heels, and a $2,790 butter-yellow Anya Hindmarch leather bag, according to People.

Peter wore a light gray Gieves & Hawkes suit jacket with dark blue pants, a light blue tie, and brown suede shoes.

David Harewood

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 06: David Harewood attends day eight of the 2026 Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 06, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

David Harewood wore a gray suit with a red-and-blue tie on July 6 at the 2026 Wimbledon Tennis Championships.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Homeland actor David Harewood, 60, attended in a perfectly tailored light gray double-breasted suit, adding a subtle yet effective touch of color with his red-and-blue tie and warm-toned sunglasses.

Lesley Manville

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 10: Lesley Manville, wearing Ralph Lauren, attends day twelve of the 2026 Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Lesley Manville wore Ralph Lauren at Wimbledon on July 10.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Lesley Manville, 70, arrived at Wimbledon head to toe in Ralph Lauren on July 10.

The actress—who portrayed Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon, in The Crown—wore a classic white suit dress, a brown bag, and matching pumps.

Tom Hiddleston

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Tom Hiddleston, wearing Ralph Lauren, attends the Ralph Lauren Suite during The Championships, Wimbledon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Ralph Lauren)

Tom Hiddleston wore a white suit for the Ralph Lauren Suite at Wimbledon on July 9.

Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Ralph Lauren

Marvel star and Golden Globe winner Tom Hiddleston, 45, styled his chic white suit with a striped dress shirt, a patterned tie, and brown leather dress shoes on July 9.

Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour on July 4, and on July 10 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Anna Wintour on July 4, and on July 10 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Ralph Lauren;Karwai Tang/WireImage

Anna Wintour, 76, is a well-known tennis fan. The former editor-in-chief of Vogue attended a Ralph Lauren lunch at Wimbledon, arranged by GQ and Vogue on July 4, in a striped maxi dress and her trademark sunglasses.

Now the chief content officer of Condé Nast, Wintour subsequently flew to Paris Fashion Week and, on July 10, returned to Wimbledon wearing a floral ensemble for another day of great tennis.

Ikram Abdi Omar

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 08: Ikram Abdi Omar during day ten of the 2026 Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 08, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Ikram Abdi Omar paired a classic button-up shirt with jeans and sandals on July 8.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Ikram Abdi Omar, 30, demonstrated how to make a summery outfit look chic yet effortless, as only a supermodel can.

She paired a striped button-up shirt with jeans and sandals, and tied up the look with a silk scarf and a silver bag.

Isla Fisher

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 29: Isla Fisher attends day one of the 2026 Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 29, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Isla Fisher accessorized her white look with brown platform sandals.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Isla Fisher, 50, wore a flattering white ankle-length dress by Me + Em for a sunny day at Wimbledon on June 29. The Wedding Crashers star kept the look simple, styling her dress with a white purse and brown Me + Em open-toe platform heels.

Jason Isaacs

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 08: Jason Isaacs during day ten of the 2026 Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 08, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Jason Isaacs looked dapper in his blue suit at the 2026 Wimbledon Tennis Championships on July 8.

Karwai Tang/Karwai Tang/WireImage

Harry Potter star Jason Isaacs, 63, looked as sharp as ever in his tailored blue suit on July 8.

Keira Knightley

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 10: Keira Knightley and James Righton attend day twelve of the 2026 Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)

Keira Knightley and her husband, James Righton, walked hand in hand to the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10.

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Keira Knightley, 41, opted for a white long-sleeve dress with a belt and matching white heels.

The Pride & Prejudice arrived at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club with her husband, musician and composer James Righton, 42.

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Righton wore a light gray, striped suit with a purple shirt and left his top buttons open.

The couple, who married in 2013, share two daughters, Edie, 11, and Delilah, 6.

Andrew Garfield

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 04: Andrew Garfield during day six of the 2026 Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 04, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Andrew Garfield wore a shirt, blazer, and pants in a muted blue shade on July 4.

Karwai Tang/Karwai Tang/WireImage

Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield, 42, wore a modern Ralph Lauren set with matching pants, suit jacket, and shirt with pockets. However, it was his long hair that stole the show, supplying a hippie vibe to a normally straight-laced event.

Benedict Cumberbatch

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 07: Benedict Cumberbatch during day nine of the 2026 Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 07, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Benedict Cumberbatch wore a gray suit with a matching, striped tie on July 7 at the 2026 Wimbledon Tennis Championships.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Sherlock Holmes star Benedict Cumberbatch, 49, wore a sharp Prada suit with a matching striped tie.

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Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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