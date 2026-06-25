Lifestyle FRONT ROW ‘The Notebook’ Star, 52, Makes Rare Appearance With Age-Gap Girlfriend, 28 Appearing casual in an untucked, unbuttoned shirt, the actor strolled through Paris with his 20-something girlfriend. New Line Cinema

The Notebook star James Marsden, 52, made a rare appearance with his age-gap girlfriend.

On Wednesday, Marsden arrived at Paris Men’s Fashion Week hand-in-hand with his Dutch model girlfriend, 28-year-old Frederique Brons.

The couple attended the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show, staying close as they entered the presentation and sat together in the front row.

Brons wore a fluttery lavender wrap dress with a notched collar and ruffled hem, accessorizing the frock with a Mini Lady D-Joy Bag and pale-pink floral heels.

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Marsden’s look was considerably more relaxed.

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James Marsden and Frederique Brons arrived hand-in-hand at the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show during Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2026. Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

The X-Men actor picked a navy-and-green plaid long-sleeved shirt, which he wore untucked and slightly wrinkled over tan trousers and brown suede boots.

The pair has been romantically linked since October 2023, when they were caught on camera kissing in New York City. At the time, Marsden was exactly twice Brons’s age: he was 50 while she was 25.

James Marsden’s outfit looked significantly more casual than Frederique Brons’s elegant dress at the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show on June 24, 2026, in Paris. Aurore Marechal/Getty Images

Brons posted solo pictures from the event on her Instagram along with the caption, “In Paris with @dior 🩶.”

In the photos, she accessorized with a white fan, a perfectly suitable accessory for France’s sweltering heat wave.

The second-to-last photo seemed to hint at her company on the trip, as she posted a picture of two Dior gift packets side by side on a hotel table.

James Marsden has portrayed Cyclops in several "X-Men" films. Disney

Marsden, too, shared only solo photos on Instagram, simply captioning his posts with a tag to Dior.

The couple has made rare public appearances prior to Wednesday, including low-key appearances at sporting events, such as a New York Knicks game in May 2025 and at the U.S. Open Tennis Championships in September of the same year.

James Marsden and Frederique Brons made their red carpet debut at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 14, 2025, in Los Angeles. Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage

One week after the U.S. Open concluded, they made their red-carpet debut at the Emmy Awards, where Marsden was nominated as Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series for his role in Hulu’s sci-fi series Paradise.

In March 2026, Marsden and Brons again posed on the red carpet for the Season 2 premiere of Apple TV’s Your Friends & Neighbors, in which Marsden stars as Owen Ashe opposite Jon Hamm, Olivia Munn, and Amanda Peet.

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