Lifestyle FATHERLY FLEX Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 28-Year-Old Son Wins First Bodybuilding Competition Like father, like son. Instagram/Joseph Baena

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is following in his famously muscular father’s footsteps.

Joseph Baena took the stage at his first-ever bodybuilding contest on March 28, competing in the NPC Natural Colorado State competition in Denver.

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Soon after exiting the stage, the 28-year-old updated his Instagram with a victorious post, flexing his muscles in trunks and wearing a wide smile that made him look more like his father, 78, than ever.

Joseph Baena and Arnold Schwarzenegger in Los Angeles in June 2025. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

“Mission Accomplished!” he wrote, before listing his victories in both bodybuilding and physique.

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During his first competition, Baena won gold in the Men’s Open Bodybuilding Heavy Weight Class, as well as Men’s Classic Physique True Novice—a competition for first timers—and Men’s Classic Physique Novice. In addition, he received silver in Men’s Classic Physique Open Class C.

In the photos, Baena clearly resembled his father during his “Austrian Oak” era—a moniker given to him thanks to his extremely muscular physique.

Before Schwarzenegger hit Hollywood with action blockbusters like The Terminator and Batman & Robin—and prior to his eight-year stint as California’s governor—he dominated several major bodybuilding competitions.

The Austria-born actor is the seven-time winner of the world’s most prestigious bodybuilding competition, Mr. Olympia, and has received five Mr. Universe titles.

Arnold Schwarzenegger showing his form in 1976. Jack Mitchell/Getty Images

Like his father, Baena stands 6-foot-2 tall. He has undergone a significant transformation since his youth, as he has talked about being overweight in high school.

On Instagram, he once wrote that he was “kicked out” of basketball and soccer teams for being unable to “keep up” with the other children.

Joseph Baena a day after he won three gold medals in Los Angeles, on March 29, 2026. Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

He wrote that he made the swim team thanks to the lack of tryouts and found his way to fitness through it.

Joseph Baena has talked about not being into sports before he got into fitness by way of swimming. Here in Los Angeles in 2019, he appears thinner and less muscular. Gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The father-son duo hasn’t always been close.

While married to writer Maria Shriver, with whom he shares four children, Schwarzenegger had an extramarital affair with Baena’s mother, Mildred Patricia Baena. It wasn’t until Baena hit eighth grade that he learned the Last Action Hero star was his father.

Now, the two appear to be spending quality time together, especially around their shared passion for fitness and bodybuilding.

Joseph Baena often receives comments that he pays significant resemblance to his father. Here in California in 2022. Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports

Baena, a realtor by trade, often posts pictures and videos from the gym on social media, sometimes featuring his famous father.

A week ago, he shared an Instagram post of the two at the gym, captioned, “You have to shock the muscles!” The phrase is a training principle popularized by Schwarzenegger, meaning muscles should be subjected to a variety of stimuli.

When Baena shared his accomplishments on Saturday, many famous bodybuilders joined his comments to congratulate him.

One of them was Phil Heath, who is tied with Schwarzenegger for the second-most Mr. Olympia wins. The record is held by Lee Haney and Ronnie Coleman, with eight wins each.

Heath wrote, “So awesome!!! Congratulations.”

Instagram/Joseph Baena

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