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Anne Hathaway Raised Concerns Over Casting ‘Skeletal’ Models in Her Movie

Meryl Streep says her co-star pushed for change behind the scenes, calling her a “stand-up girl.”

Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker
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Updated
Anne Hathaway in The Devil Wears Prada

IMDb/Twentieth Century Fox

Anne Hathaway had a special request for casting directors on The Devil Wears Prada 2 after a fashion show left her unsettled.

Meryl Streep, 76, stars opposite Hathaway, 43, in the upcoming sequel to their 2006 classic, reprising their roles as Miranda Priestly and Andy Sachs, respectively. While attending runway shows at the real Milan Fashion Week to shoot scenes for the film, the two stars noticed a concerning trend.

Streep told Harper’s Bazaar that she was struck by not only the beauty and youth of the runway models, but how “alarmingly thin” they were.

Stanley Tucci and Meryl Streep in character at the Dolce & Gabbana spring/summer 2026 collection show during Fashion Week in Milan in September 2025.

Stanley Tucci and Meryl Streep in character at the Dolce & Gabbana spring/summer 2026 collection show during Fashion Week in Milan in September 2025.

Claudia Greco/Reuters

“I thought that all had been addressed years ago,” Streep said.

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Models walking down the runway at Dolce & Gabbana Spring 2026 show during Milan Fashion Week.

Models walking down the runway at the Dolce & Gabbana Spring 2026 show during Milan Fashion Week, which Streep and Hathaway attended as part of the upcoming sequel.

Getty Images

As the “heroin chic” look, often attributed to wafer-thin it-girl Kate Moss, declined after the ‘90s and 2000s, fashion saw an increase in representation for different body types and sizes.

Even high-end runways, which are notorious for their ultra-rigid casting, sought models of different sizes—until recently, at least.

Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in "The Devil Wears Prada 2."

Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in "The Devil Wears Prada 2."

IMDb

Body diversity has significantly decreased in the 2020s, coinciding with the rise of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, among other contributing factors.

Streep said Hathaway noticed this shift and quickly addressed it with the movie crew.

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“She made a beeline to the producers about it, securing promises that the models in the show that we were putting together for our film would not be so skeletal!” Streep said, calling Hathaway “a stand-up girl.”

Anne Hathaway at the Ralph Lauren Fall 2026 show during New York Fashion Week in February 2026.

Anne Hathaway at the Ralph Lauren Fall 2026 show during New York Fashion Week in February 2026.

Angelina Katsanis/Reuters

The sequel comes 20 years after the release of The Devil Wears Prada in 2006.

In that time, a lot has changed not only for Hathaway’s character Andy Sachs, an ex-assistant of Priestley’s who is now a features editor at the outlet, but for Hathaway personally.

Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci, and Anne Hathaway at the premiere of "The Devil Wears Prada" at the Venice Film Festival in 2006.

Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci, and Anne Hathaway at the premiere of "The Devil Wears Prada" at the Venice Film Festival in 2006.

Patrick Catler/Avalon/Getty Images

She and her husband of 13 years, producer Adam Shulman, share two sons, including Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6.

“Kids interrupt you all the time,” she told Harper’s Bazaar, but said she had worked on being less stressed.

Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs with Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly in "The Devil Wears Prada."

Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs with Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly in "The Devil Wears Prada" (2006).

IMDb/Twentieth Century Fox

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“I just decided that it wasn’t fair for me to move through my life as a stressed person,” she said.

Hathaway said the change came down to her attitude.

“I’ve done a lot of work to figure out how to metabolize differently, so that way I don’t feel overwhelmed by all that’s coming at me and that I’m participating in, but I actually feel really excited by it,” she said.

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Another big change in Hathaway’s life is her approach to substance use. “I don’t normally talk about it, but I am over five years sober,” she told the New York Times in 2024. “That feels like a milestone to me. Forty feels like a gift.”

Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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