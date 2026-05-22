Lifestyle LIFE IN PLASTIC Anne Hathaway Reveals the One Plastic Surgery Procedure She’d Try ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ star has faced relentless speculation over her ‘distracting’ appearance. ANDREW KELLY/REUTERS

Anne Hathaway is finally addressing the internet’s relentless obsession with her seemingly ageless face—and even admitting the plastic surgery procedure that could be in her future.

In a candid interview with Elle published Thursday, the actress responded to months of speculation that she had secretly undergone cosmetic procedures after fans compared her appearance in The Devil Wears Prada to footage from the sequel, which was shot nearly 20 years later.

Hathaway was just 23 when the original film debuted in 2006. Now 43, the actress’s appearance has convinced many online sleuths that she discovered the fountain of youth—or at least a very expensive surgeon.

Anne Hathaway graced the 'Devil Wears Prada' carpet with a youthful glow that ignited plastic surgery rumors. Jeenah Moon/REUTERS

Hathaway, who has never publicly admitted to having cosmetic work done, didn’t exactly slam the door on it either.

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“And by the way, the other thing about all this is, I might still get a facelift someday,” she told the magazine.

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The actress’s surprising confession comes weeks after she appeared to subtly troll the facelift rumors herself with a behind-the-scenes video from the 2026 Academy Awards. In the clip, Hathaway interrupted a glamorous montage of hairstyling, makeup, and wardrobe prep to reveal the surprisingly minimal effort trick behind her ultra-snatched red-carpet look.

Fans were stunned to see Hathaway looked nearly identical in the 'Devil Wears Prada' sequel filmed nearly 20 years later. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

“Alright, drumroll please. Orlo, show them our secret,” Hathaway says in the video as longtime hairstylist Orlando Pita pulls back two tightly braided sections hidden beneath her hair.

Pita then explained the braids were tied together in the back to create a temporary lifted effect.

“And you look a little bit more awake. That’s the trick,” Hathaway joked before applauding Orlando for her instant face-lift.

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Elle directly asked Hathaway whether the reveal was intended as a “pointed” response to the plastic surgery chatter swirling online.

“I wouldn’t say pointed,” Hathaway replied. “But we’re at a time when people feel very confident in assuming what they think is fact, and sometimes what they think is accurate and sometimes it’s not.”

While the Oscar winner admitted she would ideally prefer to “live in the mystery,” she said the think pieces around her appearance eventually became impossible to ignore.

Anne Hathaway said revealing her red-carpet facelift hack was an intentional response to quiet the plastic surgery rumors. Fred Prouser/REUTERS

“But the speculation has gotten so loud that you do feel the need to just get your truth out there,” Hathaway explained.

She also pushed back on the idea that she secretly underwent what she called “huge medical decisions,” arguing instead that the transformation came with a much simpler answer: “It’s just two braids,” she said.

Despite the internet’s fixation on her appearance, Hathaway has repeatedly insisted she doesn’t spend much time obsessing over aging itself. During a 2023 appearance on Today, she bluntly dismissed the endless commentary about “aging gracefully.”

Despite denying going under the knife, Anne Hathaway said she would not rule out a facelift in the future. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

“I don’t think about age. I don’t. I don’t,” Hathaway said at the time.

Still, the actress has openly discussed making major lifestyle changes as she’s gotten older. In an interview with People, Hathaway said she quit alcohol in her thirties and began focusing more seriously on nutrition and skincare.

She’s also embraced less glamorous anti-aging habits, including carrying an umbrella in the sun, opting for spray tans instead of sunbathing, and religiously applying factor 30 sunscreen—a lesson she says she learned from her mother early on.

Anne Hathaway said in the latter half of her life she began paying better attention to her nutrition and skincare. MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS

Now firmly in the second half of her Hollywood career, Hathaway said she’s finally reached a point where she can brush off the scrutiny surrounding her appearance. But she admitted the constant speculation would have hit very differently when she was younger.

“One of the things about younger me is she was really scared,” Hathaway told Elle. “And I think that fear made me harsh with myself.”

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