Lifestyle royal regimen Anne Hathaway, 43, Swears by This “Brilliant” Face Cream The Oscar-winning actress revealed her go-to facial, skin care, and lip products in a recent interview. Scouted/The Daily Beast/John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images/Shiseido.

The Looker selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

On Monday, Anne Hathaway was crowned the World’s Most Beautiful Woman by People. In the cover interview, the 43-year-old spilled her beauty secrets—and mistakes.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year, she will star in five movies hitting theaters, including the highly anticipated The Devil Wears Prada 2. But the Oscar winner’s journey has not always been glamorous.

In the interview, she joked that she had “the longest unbroken awkward phase in Hollywood” that extended into her late thirties. She revealed that it took her 10 years to finally learn the right way to communicate with hair stylists to get the results she wanted (by showing photos).

Now, the mother of two knows the beauty tricks and products that work for her.

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Her go-to facial is Georgia Louise‘s sculpting facial treatment in New York, and for at-home skincare, she said using a red-light mask has been a game-changer.

Amazon $ 145 Shiseido Vital Perfection Uplifting and Firming Advanced Cream Hathaway, who is a spokesperson for Shiseido, also loves the brand’s Vital Perfection skin cream as a must-have. “I do genuinely recommend it.” Shop At Amazon Shop At Nordstrom

Although she did not specify which one of the three available options she was referring to, the entire Vital Perfection line is formulated to moisturize, firm, and soften fine lines.

As a treat for her body, Hathaway said she “loves” the C & The Moon Malibu Made Body Scrub. This luxurious exfoliant is a blend of natural ingredients, including brown sugar and botanical oils, that gently smooths the skin.

Hathaway also calls herself a “big fan” of By Terry’s Baume De Rose collection, which includes nourishing lip balms, lip oil, and lip gloss.

Still, Hathaway’s number one beauty secret is knowing her lighting. “Bad lighting is so mean and cruel, and as you age, you need lighting that’s a little bit more intelligent,” she said. “Genuinely, aging doesn’t bother me. Bad lighting does.”

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Recommended Annual Save 48 % $35 Year One then $ 59.99 yearly Select Discounted annual rate

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Monthly $1 Welcome Offer then $ 5.99 monthly Select Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Ad-Free $99 Year One then $ 119.99 yearly Select Premium ad-free reading

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ Total $ Continue with Google Continue with Facebook or continue with Email Continue

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog