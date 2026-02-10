Angelina Jolie’s Hair Color Transformation Is Subtle But Brilliant

Angelina Jolie, 50, debuted a subtle yet effective hair transformation on the red carpet for her latest film, Couture.

Last night, the Oscar-winning actress’s hair appeared notably lighter than at her last red-carpet appearance in the fall. The transformation countered the dreary winter weather in Paris, where the Couture premiere took place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jolie's hair was parted on the side with soft curls. Pierre Suu/Pierre Suu/WireImage

Hairstylist Tom Smith spoke about Jolie’s switch-up in an interview with Grazia, calling her new hue “butterscotch blonde.” The color, he explained, is “a medium contrast, expensive-looking shade that plays with variation in tone and a sophisticated mix of light and shade in deep caramel and soft golden-butterscotch tones.”

“Golden tones tend to make hair look healthier and more vibrant thanks to their warm nature; they reflect the light more and tend to look more luxurious,” Smith told Grazia.

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

The actress wore a sheer Givenchy gown featuring silver sequin patterns and fringe details on sleeves and hem. She accessorized the dress with black heels, simple makeup, and tiny pearl earrings, allowing her shimmering hair and sparkly outfit to take center stage.

Jole attended the red carpet in a silver Givenchy gown and black heels. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Jolie maintained a medium to deep brown hair color for much of her career. Since 2023, however, the Girl, Interrupted star has steadily transitioned to a blonde. This latest look marks a minimal yet potent departure from the darker roots and higher-contrast ombre she wore last fall.

Jolie at the Rome Film Fest in October 2025. Mondadori Portfolio/Andrea Staccioli/Insidefoto/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

In Couture, Jolie portrays Maxine Walker, a filmmaker balancing a major career opportunity and a potentially life-threatening breast cancer diagnosis. She told Variety that she took on the role due to a personal connection.

Jolie’s mother, actress Marcheline Bertrand, passed away in 2007 at 56 years old, due to complications from breast cancer and ovarian cancer.

“I feel like it’s such a personal film,” Jolie shared with the outlet, adding, “It felt so private that in my mind, it’s probably the one film that doesn’t feel like a film.”

Jolie herself underwent a preventative double-masectomy in 2013, after she learnt that she carried the BRCA1 gene, making her more likely to develop breast and ovarian cancer.

Jolie embraced dark brunette hair for most of her career. Here at the Rome Film Fest in 2021. Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

ADVERTISEMENT

Two years later, Jolie also removed her ovaries and fallopian tubes.

In 2025, Jolie showed her mastectomy scars for the first time on the inaugural cover of Time France.

“I share these scars with many women I love,” she said in the cover story. “And I’m always moved when I see other women share theirs.”