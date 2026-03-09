Lifestyle nip and tuck ‘90210’ Star Reacts to Plastic Surgery Rumors About Her Face The 52-year-old actress said her heart “plummets” whenever she gets a new accusation about her appearance. Harry Langdon/Getty Images

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Tori Spelling set the record straight after receiving “horrific” comments on social media that alleged she had plastic surgery.

Spelling, 52, lambasted ongoing rumors about her supposed cosmetic enhancements during a conversation with legendary plastic surgeon and Botched star Dr. Terry Dubrow on her podcast, misSPELLING.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It hurts me to hear it, still to this day, when I see something on Instagram, I just...my heart plummets,” Spelling told Dr. Dubrow, referring to negative posts that accuse the actress of undergoing elective cosmetic treatments and procedures.

Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Gabrielle Carteris, and Shannen Doherty of "Beverly Hills 90210" in Los Angeles, 1993. Aaron Rapoport/Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images

“It’s horrific,” Spelling said. “Every photo I put up, people say, ‘Stop with the filler.’”

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Despite her desire to address the comments and clarify the truth, Spelling explained that doing so feels futile.

“It’s like, I guess at this point, I should be like f--- it and just have my whole face done because they already say I’ve had it done,” she said, adding, “I can’t win.”

Tori Spelling at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles in March 2025. Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Continuing the discussion, Dr. Dubrow shared an example of a celebrity he believed had addressed plastic surgery rumors effectively by openly admitting to surgery rather than avoiding the topic.

“I think what Kris Jenner did was the most brilliant thing of all. She just went, rather than go, ‘Oh, I’m on new hormones, or I’ve lost a little bit of weight, or I’m eating better.’ She went, ‘f--- it. I have some work done. I love it.’ Once you do that, you know, it’s over. You’re no longer a target anymore because you’re admitting to it,” he said.

In a public statement in 2025, Jenner spoke openly about her latest facelift—a “refresh” to the one she had 15 years prior. Instead of letting rumors circulate on social media, the longtime reality star debuted her “new face,” fully acknowledging the recent surgery.

VENICE, ITALY - JUNE 26: Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner are sighting ahead of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Wedding at Hotel Gritti on June 26, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images) Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images

Dr. Dubrow added, “At some point, if you decide to do something—which you don’t look like you need anything—you should just go, ‘Hey, look what I’m doing. Suck it.’ And then they’ll go, ‘Oh, we can’t hurt her feelings. So we’re going to leave her alone.’”

Agreeing with Dr. Dubrow, Spelling said that while she has not had the surgeries she’s accused of, she plans to consider future procedures.

“[Sometimes, I’m] like, ‘No, it’s not true.’ You know, have I had filler in the past? Yes,” Spelling said, but clarified that she does not have filler “right now.”

“I have Botox,” she admitted. However, she said she felt too anxious to respond to accusations of anything more extensive.

”Maybe just disarm them next time and consider going, ‘Yeah, isn’t it great? I love it,’” Dr. Dubrow suggested.

Tori Spelling at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in Los Angeles in December 2025. Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

“But it’s not true, though,” Spelling countered.

”I know—just say, ‘Well, more to come,’" Dr. Dubrow said. “And then they’ll go, ’Oh, we can’t hurt her feelings.’ They’ll move on to somebody else.”

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Recommended Annual Save 48 % $35 Year One then $ 59.99 yearly Select Discounted annual rate

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Monthly $1 Welcome Offer then $ 5.99 monthly Select Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Ad-Free $99 Year One then $ 119.99 yearly Select Premium ad-free reading

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ Total $ Continue with Google Continue with Facebook or continue with Email Continue

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog