‘90210’ Star Reacts to Plastic Surgery Rumors About Her Face
Beverly Hills, 90210 star Tori Spelling set the record straight after receiving “horrific” comments on social media that alleged she had plastic surgery.
Spelling, 52, lambasted ongoing rumors about her supposed cosmetic enhancements during a conversation with legendary plastic surgeon and Botched star Dr. Terry Dubrow on her podcast, misSPELLING.
“It hurts me to hear it, still to this day, when I see something on Instagram, I just...my heart plummets,” Spelling told Dr. Dubrow, referring to negative posts that accuse the actress of undergoing elective cosmetic treatments and procedures.
“It’s horrific,” Spelling said. “Every photo I put up, people say, ‘Stop with the filler.’”
Despite her desire to address the comments and clarify the truth, Spelling explained that doing so feels futile.
“It’s like, I guess at this point, I should be like f--- it and just have my whole face done because they already say I’ve had it done,” she said, adding, “I can’t win.”
Continuing the discussion, Dr. Dubrow shared an example of a celebrity he believed had addressed plastic surgery rumors effectively by openly admitting to surgery rather than avoiding the topic.
“I think what Kris Jenner did was the most brilliant thing of all. She just went, rather than go, ‘Oh, I’m on new hormones, or I’ve lost a little bit of weight, or I’m eating better.’ She went, ‘f--- it. I have some work done. I love it.’ Once you do that, you know, it’s over. You’re no longer a target anymore because you’re admitting to it,” he said.
In a public statement in 2025, Jenner spoke openly about her latest facelift—a “refresh” to the one she had 15 years prior. Instead of letting rumors circulate on social media, the longtime reality star debuted her “new face,” fully acknowledging the recent surgery.
Dr. Dubrow added, “At some point, if you decide to do something—which you don’t look like you need anything—you should just go, ‘Hey, look what I’m doing. Suck it.’ And then they’ll go, ‘Oh, we can’t hurt her feelings. So we’re going to leave her alone.’”
Agreeing with Dr. Dubrow, Spelling said that while she has not had the surgeries she’s accused of, she plans to consider future procedures.
“[Sometimes, I’m] like, ‘No, it’s not true.’ You know, have I had filler in the past? Yes,” Spelling said, but clarified that she does not have filler “right now.”
“I have Botox,” she admitted. However, she said she felt too anxious to respond to accusations of anything more extensive.
”Maybe just disarm them next time and consider going, ‘Yeah, isn’t it great? I love it,’” Dr. Dubrow suggested.
“But it’s not true, though,” Spelling countered.
”I know—just say, ‘Well, more to come,’" Dr. Dubrow said. “And then they’ll go, ’Oh, we can’t hurt her feelings.’ They’ll move on to somebody else.”
