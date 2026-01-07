Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

For months, actor Bradley Cooper‘s face has been a topic of social media speculation. TikTok and Instagram are filled with videos of people guessing which cosmetic treatments and plastic surgery procedures Cooper, 51, has supposedly undergone.

On Jan. 5, the Oscar-nominated star finally set the record straight during his appearance on the Smartless podcast with hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and longtime friend Will Arnett.

In the episode, Arnett said, “[People ask me,] what’s one thing about Bradley that people don’t know? And I said, ‘Well, there’s a lot.’” Arnett, 55, starred alongside Cooper in the 2025 dramedy Is This Thing On?, which Cooper also directed.

Arnett continued, “Because we keep reading, everybody thinks that Bradley’s had plastic surgery. Everybody keeps saying that. I’m like, ‘What people don’t know is that he hasn’t.’”

Director Bradley Cooper attends the "Is This Thing On?" gala at the BFI London Film Festival in London on October 14, 2025. Karwai Tang/WireImage

“That he hasn’t,” Bateman confirmed.

“Yeah, of course he hasn’t,” Arnett reiterated.

“No,” Cooper said, “I get people, like some people came up to me the last couple weeks, and they’re like, ‘Oh, you look good.’”

“It made me mad,” Arnett said, “because I’m like, people say that all the time, and...it’s such a hilarious thing. Everybody thinks that they know. You know you read that bulls--t stuff.”

Weston Middleton, Bradley Cooper, Andra Day, Laura Dern, and Will Arnett at a special screening of "Is This Thing On" in New York City on December 10, 2025. Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Searchlight Pic

Cooper did not address specific surgeries or any nonsurgical cosmetic treatments, such as Botox or injectable facial fillers, and this denial may not satisfy the sleuths on social media. Speculation rarely ceases even after celebrities confirm or deny specific procedures. For Arnett, this likely means continuing to field questions about his famous friend’s face.