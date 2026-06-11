‘Big Little Lies’ Star Shares Pointed Message for Botox Fans
Zoë Kravitz says she’s too busy contemplating her own mortality to consider anti-aging treatments like Botox.
“I think that I’m hyper-aware of the fact that I’m going to die one day,” the 37-year-old said in the July 2026 cover story for British Vogue.
The Big Little Lies star has had an exceptional year, landing a starring role in a new heist film and receiving a hulking diamond ring from pop star and now-fiancé Harry Styles, 32.
“If I spend all this time now mad that I don’t look the way I want to look, it’s like you’re wasting it,” Kravitz, who is the daughter of actress Lisa Bonet and musician Lenny Kravitz, said. “Whether you get Botox or not, you’re going to age.”
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She did not reveal, however, if she had ever indulged in the popular neurotoxin jabs herself.
She began thinking in fatalistic terms, she said, after encountering an older woman who was struggling to walk.
“The other day, I was walking past this woman, she was very old and she was walking so slow. The fact that I can just walk up a flight of stairs with no problem is amazing,” the actor reflected, adding, “Someday I might not be able to.”
She’s also acutely aware of the complicated relationship women can have with their appearance, since so much of a woman’s “value is about the way that we look.”
Kravitz believes the only way to prepare and feel happy with herself, without relying on her looks, is by building her mental fortitude.
“I really want to work on elevating or evolving my inner self,” she said. “If you don’t do the work internally to prepare yourself for the fact that life is going to happen to you, then that’s going to be the hardest part.”
Other celebrities have also spoken openly about their struggles with being defined by their appearance.
Former child star and current daytime talk show host Drew Barrymore has made it her mission to be authentic about her appearance.
@drewbarrymore
It has been such an honor to earn every single line I have on my face!!!!♬ Fine line (Instrumental) - Kapa Boy
In her latest video on the topic, the 51-year-old posted a TikTok compilation of clips featuring her bare skin, captioned, “Of course I have lines on my face… This is what my life looks like.”
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