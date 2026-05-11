Lifestyle Cutting Creases Drew Barrymore Shows Off Her Smile Lines in Makeup-Free Video Fans flooded the comment section with emotional reactions to the video. Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Drew Barrymore took her lovable brand of sincerity to social media this week, sharing a post ahead of Mother’s Day that prompted enthusiastic reactions from her fans.

On May 8, the 51-year-old former child star—who is known for maintaining an upbeat message of self-love on her eponymous daytime talk program, The Drew Barrymore Show—shared her aging-positive perspective in a TikTok video focused on her facial lines.

The video is a compilation of clips featuring the actress laughing and smiling, with her bare face showing a range of emotions.

“Of course I have lines on my face...” the text on the video reads. “This is what my life looks like.”

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Barrymore captioned the video, “It has been such an honor to earn every single line I have on my face!!!!”

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Barrymore has a unique perspective on aging, with one of the longest and most successful histories in Hollywood (and one of the few notable entertainers whose career survived the dreaded “child actor curse”).

She performed her breakout role at just seven years old in the 1982 Steven Spielberg film, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. On top of hosting an extremely successful talk show, Barrymore continues to book roles in 2026, with her latest appearance being a cameo in the Apple TV+ dark comedy Outcome.

​Barrymore’s transparency about aging often resonates with her audience, and fans on TikTok were quick to voice their support for her latest video.

One commenter wrote, “I see your little girl face here from your role in E.T. I love that so much. You’re gorgeous and aging so divinely.”

Drew Barrymore poses with E.T. at Carlo Rimbaldi studio in April, 1982 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Sennet/Getty Images) Mark Sennet/Getty Images

“I’ve always loved Drew Barrymore growing up and that is one thing that’ll NEVER change,” another wrote.

The Golden Globe winner regularly expresses her appreciation for her lines and wrinkles. She captioned an April 9 TikTok video, in which the mother-of-two gleefully spins around, “Smile lines are proof of smiles!”

Drew Barrymore gleefully spins in circles, smiling, in a TikTok promoting natural aging and smile lines. https://www.tiktok.com/@drewbarrymore/video/7626821861304716574?lang=en

This theme recurs across her social media presence. Many of Barrymore’s TikToks emphasize her appreciation for the aging process and what she feels it represents. In the caption of a video showing her face’s fine lines up close, she wrote, “Aging is a privilege that I will never take for granted.”

Drew Barrymore poses with fellow 'Charlie’s Angels’ stars in a 2003 photo. David Gray/REUTERS

Fans, inspired by the Charlie’s Angels star’s outlook, often comment on Barrymore’s strength in remaining “natural” in such a high-pressure industry.

Fans are supportive in the TikTok comments of a video of Drew Barrymore’s outlook on aging naturally. https://www.tiktok.com/@drewbarrymore/video/7637204784142929183?lang=en

“Why hide my laugh lines?” one fan wrote, echoing Barrymore’s message. “[They show] I’ve laughed a lot and been happy!”​

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