Social media influencer Yulia Burtseva died at age 38 on Jan. 4, following a buttock augmentation procedure.

Russian authorities have charged the surgeon responsible for the surgery. Burtseva, a digital creator with over 76,000 Instagram followers, underwent the procedure in Moscow at a private clinic. She was rushed to the hospital, where she died of anaphylactic shock, a severe and often life-threatening allergic reaction.

Burtseva’s death was reported by Russian news outlets RIA Novosti, Kommersant, and MSK1. According to local news outlets, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for Moscow opened a criminal case on Jan. 5. The committee opened the case against the clinic employee who performed her surgery, on suspicion of causing death by negligence. A law enforcement agent alleged to RIA Novosti that the employee in question did not have a medical degree.

The employee could now face up to 3 years in prison. The defendant is a native of Tajikistan, as per Kommersant.

Burtseva was a lifestyle influencer based in Naples, Italy. She shared content filmed with her husband and young daughter, often in the form of funny skits. On the morning of her surgery, Burtseva shared a video of herself on the Russian social media platform VK, captioned, “Good morning Moscow😘.”

Since news of her death broke, Burtseva’s fans and followers mourned the influencer and offered condolences to her family in the comments of her Instagram posts.

Buttock augmentation is a cosmetic procedure typically aimed at sculpting a “rounder, firmer, and more youthful-looking” butt, according to the Cleveland Clinic. The clinic warned that risks range from mild to severe, saying “complications can occur with every type of butt augmentation.”

There have been several cases of death following butt augmentation procedures. In 2022, 34-year-old British national Sophie Hunt died of complications after undergoing the infamously dangerous Brazilian butt-lift (BBL) and a tummy tuck in Turkey. Last year, New Orleans police officer Wildelis Rosa, 26, died after getting BBL surgery in a Miami clinic.