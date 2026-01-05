Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Saturday Night Live star Chloe Fineman, 37, may be best known for her spot-on impressions of Drew Barrymore, Britney Spears, and Timothée Chalamet. Now, though, the comedian and actress is getting honest about her own lived experience as a woman “going HAM at a med spa.”

On Sunday, Fineman shared several selfies of her face healing after various med spa procedures. She cheekily captioned the Instagram video, “Can we normalize having a ‘Botched’ iPhone album?”

Over the montage of selfies, the comedian provides narration. “Every year, hundreds of women will say they’re going on a trip or visiting family in Connecticut,” she says. “But really, they’ll be going HAM at a med spa doing crazy sh-- like laser stuff, salmon j---, Sculptra plaster, or whatever the hell this was.”

“These women will hide themselves away in caves like bears while taking hundreds of selfies like this, they’ll send to friends and family who will lie and say ‘It’s not that bad,’” Fineman says.

Chloe Fineman shared photos from her "Botched" album on Instagram. Instagram/@chloeiscrazy

Fineman previously spoke with Into the Gloss and Refinery 29, detailing her many med spa trials, tribulations, and successes. During the pandemic, she tried a Groupon for Botox but found that it froze her face too much for her liking.

She also mentioned “accidentally” getting a Fraxel laser treatment before her first Met Gala and skipping nitrous oxide—an unfortunate and painful mistake. However, she was still pleased with her results, admitting, “I didn’t take [the nitrous oxide], and it really hurt—but it made a huge difference."

The 'Saturday Night Live' star's more typical look, as seen on the red carpet at the American Museum of Natural History's Gala held on December 4, 2025. Stephanie Augello/Getty Images

Fraxel is a brand name for a type of fractional laser, a skin-resurfacing treatment that can improve skin texture. The downside, however, is that it can leave skin looking red and irritated in the immediate aftermath of the procedure. Following her laser treatment, Fineman said, she “looked like that fire scene in Little Rascals."

In her post, Fineman also refers to salmon PDRN (polydeoxyribonucleotide), a popular skincare ingredient derived from salmon, hence the (slightly lewd) colloquialism.

The comedian ends her video with a promise. “This year, I pledge to stop the cycle. Just kidding, I’m going Friday,” she tells viewers. If nothing else, we hope Fineman will give herself a week off after this round of treatments.