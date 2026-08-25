HEALTH & WELLNESS A Woman Dies After an 8-Hour Plastic Surgery Procedure She saved for two years for the six enhancements, which cost $23,000. Threads;Instagram/Andreia Vieira Gaspar

A 51-year-old woman has died after undergoing extensive plastic surgery for her face and neck.

Andreia Vieira Gaspar had saved up for years for her “dream” mix of six plastic surgery procedures, The U.S. Sun reported on Monday. The combination of procedures cost around £17,000, or $23,000.

Gaspar died only hours after undergoing the eight-hour procedure on Aug. 12.

Andreia Vieira Gaspar had saved up for many years to get her “dream” plastic surgeries. Threads/Andreia Vieira Gaspar

Gaspar, a businesswoman from Brazil, had lived in Spain for five years but flew to her home country to undergo plastic surgery at Hospital Ankar in Goiânia.

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Her operation included a deep-plane facelift and a blepharoplasty, also known as an eyelid lift, during which surgeons remove fat and excess skin from the eyelids.

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She also underwent a forehead lift, also known as a brow lift, neck liposuction, and bony genioplasty: a surgery to reshape the chin.

Gaspar’s plastic surgery also included nanofat injections. This usually involves the surgeon harvesting the patient’s fat, purifying it, and injecting it back into her face to improve skin texture and diminish the appearance of fine lines.

According to her family, Gaspar’s health deteriorated quickly after she left the hospital, and she experienced extreme pain.

Andreia Vieira Gaspar died hours after undergoing six plastic surgeries. BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty

Her sister, Djiane Vieira, told Brazilian TV station TV Anhanguera that Gaspar’s tongue swelled so much she was unable to close her mouth, and she struggled to breathe, according to The Daily Mail.

Vieira claimed to have texted her sister’s medical team telling them her sister was “dying.” The family also claimed that the hospital did not have an intensive care unit or ambulance available.

When the medics arrived, they were unable to save Gaspar.

According to her family, a medical report listed Gaspar’s cause of death as acute thrombosis and pulmonary infarction. Acute thrombosis refers to a blood clot that blocks blood flow, and pulmonary infarction refers to the death of lung tissue when its blood supply is cut off.

The Goiás Public Prosecutor’s Office has asked for a police investigation to be opened into possible involuntary manslaughter, according to The U.S. Sun.

Andreia Vieira Gaspar underwent multiple face and neck procedures, including a facelift and an eyelid lift. Instagram/Andreia Vieira Gaspar

According to the outlet, the doctor who performed Gaspar’s plastic surgeries, Dr. Lessandro Martins, said he “sympathizes with the pain of her family,” but is confident “the investigation will demonstrate that the care provided was appropriate”.

Hospital Ankar’s lawyer, Cristiene Pereira Couto, told the outlet: “The patient received immediate emergency treatment, with medical and nursing staff providing care and taking the necessary measures in response to her condition.”

The attorney also said that once the emergency happened, the patient was attended to immediately. “She was promptly attended to by the staff present, who used the necessary hospital facilities and carried out the appropriate emergency measures.”

The hospital also said Gaspar’s pre-surgery evaluation was performed externally.

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