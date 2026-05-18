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GOLDEN OLDIES

Hollywood’s Longest-Lasting Couple Reveals Shocking Marriage Secret

William Daniels, 99, and Bonnie Bartlett, 96, shared the key to their almost 75 years of marriage.

Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker
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Winners William Daniels and wife Bonnie Bartlett at Emmy Awards Show 1986.

Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images

The couple behind Hollywood’s most enduring marriage shared shocking new details about the inner workings of their impressive partnership.

William Daniels, 99, and Bonnie Bartlett, 96, will celebrate 75 years of marriage on June 30. On Monday, the Boy Meets World actor and the Little House on the Prairie actress opened up to Daily Mail about the keys to their decades-long romance.

She previously told Fox News that Daniels was her first boyfriend, and that the couple had an open relationship in the early days of their marriage.

Now, Bartlett shared more details about the arrangement.

Actors Bonnie Bartlett and William Daniels are about to celebrate 75 years of marriage. Pictured here at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2017.

Actors Bonnie Bartlett and William Daniels are about to celebrate 75 years of marriage. Pictured here at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2017.

David Livingston/Getty Images

“There was never any discussion as to what we were going to do, but in 75 years, the two of you together, you know, it would be abnormal if you… weren’t attracted occasionally to other people,” she said.

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She added, “So there have been times, yeah, both of us, on both sides.”

While shooting the movie "Overboard", actors Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell pose for a portrait in October 1987 in Fort Bragg, California.
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“It was non-spoken,” she continued. “Will and I never sit down and make rules. We never sit down and talk about these things. We just don’t. We just live our lives. And if he’s away for a year, he’s away for a year.”

William Daniels played the beloved role of George Feeny in the 1990s sitcom “Boy Meets World.”

William Daniels played the beloved role of George Feeny in the 1990s sitcom “Boy Meets World.”

ABC Photo Archives via Getty Images

The couple, who wed in 1951, both upheld busy schedules in Hollywood.

Each won two Emmys for their performances in the hit medical drama St. Elsewhere, winning on the same night in 1986.

“Our lives just went on, but we never got unhinged... We never got unhinged, but our lives did go in different directions occasionally,” Bartlett said.

“We have had our ups and downs, but family has kept us all together,” she said, adding that their two sons and grandchildren are the glue of the family.

While shooting the movie "Overboard", actors Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell pose for a portrait in October 1987 in Fort Bragg, California.
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After tragically losing their first son, William Jr., in 1961, only a day after his birth, the couple adopted two sons.

But, despite the golden couple being happily married—and even playing a married couple on three different on-screen projects during their careers—it was close that their romance never started at all.

William Daniels and Bonnie Bartlett played a married couple on the hit medical drama "St. Elsewhere." They both won two Emmys for their performances on the show. Pictured here as Dr. Mark Craig and Ellen Craig in 1986.

William Daniels and Bonnie Bartlett played a married couple on the hit medical drama "St. Elsewhere." They both won two Emmys for their performances on the show. Pictured here as Dr. Mark Craig and Ellen Craig in 1986.

Frank Carroll/NBCU Photo Bank

Daniels recalled noticing Bartlett as a standout actress in a Northwestern University classroom while she was reading a passage from a play.

“I looked, and in the back of the room, there was this blonde, and I thought, ‘Oh my goodness. She looks interesting.’ And so I waited for her as the class filed out. And as she passed me, I said, ‘How about a cup of coffee?’ And she said, ‘You’re too short,’” Daniels recalled.

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At the time, Bartlett was 18, and a half inch shorter than Daniels, although she has since surpassed him in height

“I didn’t mean it as an insult,” she said now. “I just meant, ‘oh, no, no, you’re too short, I’m too tall for you.’ And he said, ‘Oh, come on,’ and we’ve been together ever since.”

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Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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