Lifestyle THE BOOK OF LOVE Kurt Russell Reveals the Pact He Made With Goldie Hawn Instead of Marriage The two stars have dated for over four decades without tying the knot. Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images

Hollywood marriages are not known for their longevity, but what about couples who skip the “marriage” bit altogether?

Actors Kurt Russell, 75, and Goldie Hawn, 80, have famously dated for 43 years without tying the knot. In a new interview, Russell revealed the pact the couple made to one another instead.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I first saw Goldie Hawn in 1967, on the set of The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band‚” Russell recalled the pair’s first encounter during an interview with the Wall Street Journal. “I was 15. It was her first movie. She was a 21-year-old dancer.”

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn at the premiere of "Miracle" in Hollywood in 2004. Fred Prouser/Fred Prouser/Reuters

After filming, the two led separate lives, with Hawn marrying singer Bill Hudson and welcoming two children—Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson—while Russell married actress Season Hubley and welcomed a son, Boston Russell.

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Russell and Hawn were reunited in 1983, on the set of the romantic drama Swing Shift, in which Russell played Hawn’s lover.

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn in the 1984 film "Swing Shift." IMDb

“By then, both of us had been through divorces,” Russell recalled. “We hit it off and agreed, ‘Let’s have fun until we don’t.’ It’s been 43 years.”

The couple welcomed a child, Wyatt Russell, together in 1986. Wyatt went on to follow in the footsteps of his famous parents and sister, starring in major films and television series like 22 Jump Street and Black Mirror.

Oliver Hudson, Wyatt Russell, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, and Kate Hudson at the 12th Annual American Museum of the Moving Image gala salute in 1997. Mike Segar/Reuters

Today, Russell and Hawn split their time between California, Colorado, and New York.

“We love real estate,” Russell said, adding that his favorite home is the one in Colorado.

“It’s a large, beautiful log-cabin lodge on a ranch that we moved into a little over 40 years ago,” he detailed. “Goldie and I share a passion for log homes.”

Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, and Kurt Russell at the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation's dinner honoring Kate Hudson in Beverly Hills in 2025. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In 2025, Hawn said one of the secrets to the couple’s long-lasting relationship was freedom.

“I’m a bird. And you leave the cage door open, I may never fly out. But if you close that door, for my freedom and my independence, I would probably take all my feathers off,” she said.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell at the 98th Academy Awards in Hollywood in March 2026. Carlos Barria/Carlos Barria/Reuters

Hawn also complimented her partner’s many great qualities, saying that there is no such thing as perfect, but that the two have a very happy family.

“I’m also very sexually attracted to him,” she added. “And that’s important. If you have a long-term sexual relationship, that’s actually really healthy. He’s my sexual object. I find him incredibly handsome to this day.”

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Recommended Annual Save 48 % $35 Year One then $ 59.99 yearly Select Discounted annual rate

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Monthly $1 Welcome Offer then $ 5.99 monthly Select Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Ad-Free $99 Year One then $ 119.99 yearly Select Premium ad-free reading

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ Total $ Continue with Google Continue with Facebook or continue with Email Continue

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog