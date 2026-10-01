‘Arrested Development’ Star, 56, Gushes Over Heiress Girlfriend, 28
The actor is dating a much younger fashion designer.
Will Arnett is sharing details of his new relationship with a much younger designer and heiress.
Arnett, 56, said he is “very happy” with his new girlfriend, 28-year-old fashion heiress Emma Marciano, during Monday’s episode of the Smartless podcast.
“It’s going really well,” Arnett said of his relationship. “I’m very happy, very, very happy. Things are going great.”
Co-host Jason Bateman asked Arnett, “In a perfect world, in five years, what does this relationship look like?”
“Can I be honest with you?” Arnett replied. “If I f---ing knew what five years....now, at 56, I have learned a little bit—in the last two years especially—to let go of whatever ideas of whatever I think [is] gonna happen.”
“As you know, you get dealt so many f---ing curveballs. I’m in a place now where I’m really trying my best to just deal with what’s in front of me,” the actor said.
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People first confirmed that Arnett is dating Emma Marciano, the co-founder of Los Angeles womenswear brand Mimchik, whose father is Guess founder Maurice Marciano.
Maurice and his co-founder brothers—Georges, Armand, and Paul—are worth an estimated $1.2 billion. (Georges and Armand are no longer involved with Guess, but the Marciano family still owns 51 percent of the brand’s intellectual property.)
Arnett has been married twice. In late 1994, the actor wed Awakenings actress Penelope Ann Miller for just 23 days.
He later married Parks & Recreation star Amy Poehler in 2003. Arnett and Poehler—who were together for 13 years prior to their separation in 2012 and divorce in 2013—share two teenage sons: Archie, 17, and Abel, 16.
The Arrested Development star also shares a 6-year-old son, Alexander “Denny,” with businesswoman Alessandra Brown. The couple dated for five years and quietly split in 2024.
Arnett was last romantically linked to 53-year-old supermodel Carolyn Murphy.
Arnett said on the podcast that he’s spent the last couple of years building a good foundation in his life.
“I surround myself with great people, I’m in great programs with people,” he said. “I’ve done some work on myself to try to do it in a way so that whatever does come my way, I handle it hopefully better than I have historically.”
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