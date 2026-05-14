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Why Weed Might Be the Next Ozempic

The results of a new study suggest cannabis may offer more than just “the munchies.”

Muskaan ArshadBreaking News Intern
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Updated
Sean Penn as Jeff Spicoli in "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" (1982)

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A regular spliff might be the next big weight-loss trend. Researchers at University of California, Riverside have discovered a surprising new possible use for marijuana: treating obesity and diabetes.

In the study, obese mice given tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the primary psychoactive compound in marijuana, for 30 days had lower body weight and less fat mass.

Researchers also administered a concentrated cannabis oil to some rodents, which improved their metabolic function and resulted in similar weight loss, suggesting it could be used to treat diabetes.

Man’s hand with smart watch filling smoking glass pipe with marijuana. Weed and grinder on white background.

Marijuana could become the hottest new treatment for obesity and diabetes.

Victor Dyomin/Getty Images

The study’s lead author, Nicholas DiPatrizio, believes this research could be the first step toward making cannabis another tool for managing weight.

“We can develop molecules that can be cannabis based, isolate them, and maybe even do better than nature. We are just at the beginning,” DiPatrizio told SFGATE.

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Although “having the munchies”—an increase in appetite after marijuana use—seems to contradict the idea of marijuana as a weight loss aid, many previous correlational studies have shown an inverse relationship between chronic marijuana use and body weight.

Dr. Nora Kloeting, Director of the junior research group "Modelltiere der Adiposita" (lit: Model Animals of Obesity), examines the feed intake of a super mouse, who is double the size of his four brothers despite consuming the same amount of food, at the Integrated Research and Treatment Center (IFB) for Obesity Illnesses at the University Hospital in Leipzig, Germany, 19 November 2013. The world's largest fatty tissue bank, around 1,500 samples take from obese patients during operations are stored for scientific investigation.

Cannabis oil helped improve the rodents' metabolic function, which indicates it can be used to treat diabetes.

picture alliance/picture alliance via Getty Image

“We would think that chronic cannabis users would be eating more and weigh more, but it’s just the opposite,” DiPatrizio added. His study is among the first to try to demonstrate a causal link.

One of the most interesting findings emerged when researchers gave mice cannabis oil containing THC along with other compounds typically found in whole-plant cannabis.

The group of mice given the cannabis oil showed normal metabolic function, while the obese mice given only THC continued to display metabolic function characteristic of diabetes.

Professional researcher working in hemp field, Cannabis Sativa Research Concepts CBD Oil Herbal Medicines.

The cannabis plant contains far more within its leaves beyond THC.

Tinnakorn Jorruang/Getty Images

“This suggests that THC alone is not responsible for the metabolic benefits associated with cannabis use. Other compounds in the plant appear to play a critical role,” the lead researcher said in an interview with UC Riverside News.

Some companies have hopped onto the idea by marketing their THC products as energy boosters: SFGATE reports “diet weed” brands popping up in Northern California.

Still, while the results from this study are promising, it was not conducted on humans, so DiPatrizio warns people not to self-medicate just yet.

“We’re not suggesting people should use cannabis to manage weight or diabetes,” he said, adding there’s more research to be done.

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Muskaan Arshad
Muskaan ArshadBreaking News Intern

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