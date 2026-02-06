Why Men Are Chugging This ‘Natural Testosterone Booster’

A novel substance called shilajit is seeping into the biohacking and longevity market—and longevity bros can’t get enough of it, insisting that the ingredient can boost testosterone, improve muscle strength, and even increase sperm count.

Shilajit, a black resin, is found at high elevations and in mountain ranges, including the Himalayas. It is now sold in capsules, gummies, and tinctures, with new formats and products launching monthly. But how does it work, and just how reliable are the numerous claims of health benefits?

Found in the rocks of the Himalayas, shilajit has been used for medicinal purposes for thousands of years. subodhsathe/Getty Images

Before it entered the wellness vernacular, shilajit was used in Ayurvedic medicine for thousands of years. Its devotees have long believed that it prevents disease and acts as an aphrodisiac, especially for men.

“It forms over centuries as ancient plant matter breaks down under pressure, heat, and altitude, concentrating minerals and organic compounds into a dense, resin-like material,” Nidhi Pandya, a certified advanced Ayurvedic practitioner, told GQ.

The Ama Dablam mountain in Nepal. Shilajit, a tar-like substance purported to have testosterone-boosting properties, is formed in the Himalayas. Punnawit Suwuttananun/Getty Images

In 2026, the supplement ingredient is increasingly prevalent in male-dominated wellness spaces that encourage “testosterone-maxxing,” according to registered nutritionist Maddie Pasquariello, who spoke to GQ about the trend.

Peer-reviewed research on shilajit remains relatively limited, but existing studies on its efficacy are promising.

Some studies on small sample groups suggest that Shilajit can create improvement in muscle strength for active men, testosterone levels in healthy men, and even an increase in sperm count for infertile men.

Shilajit supplements are also sometimes marketed as having anti-aging and brain health benefits. However, the data is limited, and the scientific evidence supporting the claims remains unclear, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Shilajit is now sold in capsules, gummies, and liquid tinctures. But how reliable are the numerous claims of health benefits? Bob Chamberlin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Because shilajit is not regulated by the FDA, there are concerns about its safety.

“Shilajit, in its natural form, is likely to have a number of impurities—such as heavy metals and microbial organisms (think viruses, bacteria, fungi, and such)—that aren’t appropriate for human consumption,” Rober Saper, a board-certified doctor, wrote at the Cleveland Clinic.

This does not mean the substance is inherently unsafe for consumption. But it’s important to thoroughly research any supplement you’re considering for your health regimen, and to speak with your primary care physician or another medical practitioner, if possible.

“It’s rare to conduct post-marketing surveillance of supplements and their side effects. So, all we have to go on are the very few clinical trials that have been done,” he said, adding, “Those trials suggest that shilajit is relatively safe when taken as directed.”