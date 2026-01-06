Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Protein-packed products are one of the biggest trends in the wellness world, and everyone wants a piece of the market—even authors. Now, the self-help world’s biggest superstar, Mel Robbins, is hopping on the protein supplement train.

Robbins, 57, is the best-selling author of multiple self-help books, including The Let Them Theory and The 5 Second Rule, and hosts the ultra-popular podcast, The Mel Robbins Podcast. On Jan. 5, she took to Instagram to announce her latest endeavor.

“I’m launching a new company,” Robbins told her 12.1 million Instagram followers. “It is called Pure Genius Protein.”

In the video, Robbins explained that she was inspired to create Pure Genius Protein after years of experts on her podcast advising her to increase her protein intake.

“I was shocked at how hard it is to get the amount of protein that all the experts were recommending,” she said, adding that she had a realization, “We got to do something about this.”

What makes this product different from all the other protein products out there? Well, we have to give some points for creativity with the three flavors: blueberry lemonade, strawberry guava, and pineapple. And while the shot is pocket-sized, it contains 23 grams of protein—and no sugar, no fat, and just two grams of carbs.

“There is nothing like this that exists,” Robbins insists in the video.

Not everyone’s happy with Robbins’s new venture, however. Many commenters expressed disappointment with the launch, feeling that the product did not match the author’s authentic voice. One Instagram user wrote, “Very disappointed to see this. The markets are already flooded with protein ‘products’ and now we have yet another influencer pumping out more.”

If you want to get yours today, you might have to wait a while. At the time of writing, the website banner reads, “Due to high demand, we anticipate orders shipping within 7 days.”

Between Starbucks’s protein lattes, Khloé Kardashian‘s protein popcorn, and grocery stores stocked with every protein powder flavor under the sun, it seems everyone is launching a protein product. Which unlikely source will be next—politicians?