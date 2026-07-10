What to Buy From Gap’s New Sports Line, Which Starts at Just $45
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Gap has always been a reliable resource for casual wardrobe essentials like jeans, T-shirts, and hoodies. The clothing brand’s success has ebbed and flowed over the years, but lately, in what The Strategist called the "Gapaissance," sales are up, its vintage ’90s pieces are coveted at thrift shops, popular items sell out fast, and everyone seems to be talking about how good the current selection is.
It’s official: the Gap Renaissance is here.
Having grown up with the mall staple retailer, I’m still inclined to call it The Gap—which isn’t technically incorrect but makes me sound dorky if not old. I rocked Gap through middle school, in my 20s for business-casual office dress codes, and here and there over the years when I needed a good cotton tee or dark-wash denim.
Recently, I took home a haul from the brand’s newly launched athletic edit. From matching sets and athleisure to sweat-wicking pieces and comfy loungewear, these are the best things from the activewear line.
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GapFit Smooth Racerback Crop Tank Top
GapFit Tech High Rise Running Shorts
Heavyweight French Terry Oversized Mockneck Logo Sweatshirt
High Rise VintageSoft Relaxed Joggers
GapFit Breathe Relaxed T-Shirt
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