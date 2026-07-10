Lifestyle SPORT MEETS CHIC What to Buy From Gap’s New Sports Line, Which Starts at Just $45 Gap’s new athletic edit is about to make you throw out all of your old sweatpants. The Daily Beast/Gap/Getty Images

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Gap has always been a reliable resource for casual wardrobe essentials like jeans, T-shirts, and hoodies. The clothing brand’s success has ebbed and flowed over the years, but lately, in what The Strategist called the "Gapaissance," sales are up, its vintage ’90s pieces are coveted at thrift shops, popular items sell out fast, and everyone seems to be talking about how good the current selection is.

It’s official: the Gap Renaissance is here.

Having grown up with the mall staple retailer, I’m still inclined to call it The Gap—which isn’t technically incorrect but makes me sound dorky if not old. I rocked Gap through middle school, in my 20s for business-casual office dress codes, and here and there over the years when I needed a good cotton tee or dark-wash denim.

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Recently, I took home a haul from the brand’s newly launched athletic edit. From matching sets and athleisure to sweat-wicking pieces and comfy loungewear, these are the best things from the activewear line.

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Gap $ 45 GapFit Smooth Racerback Crop Tank Top This top combines smooth, sweat-wicking fabric with a square neckline, delicate crisscross straps, and a form-flattering cut. It’s like an athletic version of a going-out top. Shop Now Gap

Gap $ 50 GapFit Tech High Rise Running Shorts These are technically running shorts, but the wide waistband, side pockets, and on-trend colorways make them acceptable as warm-weather casual wear. Shop Now Gap

Gap $ 100 Heavyweight French Terry Oversized Mockneck Logo Sweatshirt This is a modernized version of Gap’s quintessential ’90s crewneck sweatshirts. It has extra-wide ribbing on the neckline to match the sleeve cuffs and waist hem, plus the classic three-dimensional brand logo stitched onto the front. Shop Now Gap

Gap $ 60 High Rise VintageSoft Relaxed Joggers These lightweight sweatpants have a relaxed fit without being too baggy, and a high-rise cut (which I still prefer, despite the low-rise comeback). They come in a bunch of colors, many of which match tops and sweatshirts from the collection. Shop Now Gap

Gap $ 40 GapFit Breathe Relaxed T-Shirt This basic tee is perfect for working out or lounging around. It’s quick-drying, breathable, tuckable, and tieable. Since it’s slightly oversized, order a size down from your usual size for a more standard fit. Shop Now Gap

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