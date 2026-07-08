Gap Heavyweight Easy Baggy Sweatpant Jeans Review

Lifestyle SECRET SWEATS? I Wore Gap’s Under-$100 ‘Sweatpant Jeans’ During an 11-Hour Economy Flight Gap’s sweatpant jeans are the rare travel pants that feel like pajamas without looking like you gave up. Scouted/The Daily Beast/Getty/Gap.

All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you click or purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission.

While I fully respect it, I haven’t quite subscribed to the renaissance of dressing up for air travel. As a vintage aviation enthusiast (and fashion enthusiast altogether), I admire the decked-out, borderline formal attire that used to be the gold standard for flying—not to mention the incredible flight attendant uniforms (RIP, TWA). In every other facet of sartorial life, I tend to lean formal whenever possible. In fact, I’m fairly old-fashioned when it comes to adhering to dress codes—though they’ve become increasingly murky in recent years. I will never wear a hat to the office; sweats and yoga pants are for errands and exercise only; and flip-flops are seldom acceptable outside aquatic environments. That being said, I do love a cute matching sweatpant set and will proudly wear one to the airport—especially for a flight over a couple of hours.

I usually fly economy (sadly), which means my comfort level is already considerably compromised. I’m loyal to my very rigid vintage Levi’s 501s, and while I love them dearly, they are absolutely no match for air travel—even when flying first. My go-to trousers, while tailored and relaxed in fit, are also not exactly conducive to being relegated to a mere 17 inches of legroom.

A matching sweatpant suit is barely a step up from pajamas, sure, but when it comes to flying, I’ve decided to sacrifice my strict adherence to dressing nicely in public in favor of comfort—and I haven’t looked back since. With that being said, I’m still not trying to look like a slob if I don’t have to, so when I discovered the budding “sweatpant jean” category, I was fully on board.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gap makes some of the best jeans on the market—they’re the only ones I wear when I forgo my beloved vintage Levi’s—so I decided to give the brand’s bestselling (and under-$100) Heavyweight Easy Baggy Sweatpant Jeans a go during my recent journey home from Ibiza to Los Angeles (with a layover in Madrid). Thanks to several delays on both legs, what was initially supposed to be a 14-hour travel day (including the connection) ended up nearing somewhere closer to 20. Needless to say, I was very thankful I opted to give Gap’s sweatpant jeans a spin—and spoiler alert: they were indeed as comfortable as the customer reviews promised.

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Gap $ 99 Gap Heavyweight Easy Baggy Sweatpant Jeans Available in three colorways and regular and tall inseam lengths, these sweatpants-in-disguise are designed to look like your favorite pair of heavyweight denim jeans. Shop At Gap

If you’re still scarred from the jeggings trend that somehow dominated the majority of the early 2000s, rest assured: these are nothing of the sort.

They’re made from a premium heavyweight cotton-blend French terry and feature a concealed elastic waistband, functional pockets, and a baggy-ish wide-leg silhouette that feels anything but sloppy. The fabric is soft but substantial without being overly warm. In other words, they feel just as cozy as your go-to sweats but look 100 percent more polished. Honestly, even as a self-proclaimed dress code stickler, I may even consider wearing these to the office with a button-down on a casual Friday… maybe.

After my unexpectedly tumultuous 20-hour journey home, these sweatpant jeans delivered. I didn’t feel restricted, overheated, or desperate to change the second I walked through my front door. Plus, the telltale marks left behind by poor circulation where the waistband hits my midsection were far less aggressive than they were on the way to Spain in my favorite Hanes sweats (which, admittedly, I still love). Also, I *almost* looked chic. A flight attendant even complemented my outfit, which has never happened at the airport before.

Will these replace my vintage denim collection? Absolutely not. But for long-haul flights, road trips, work-from-home days, and any other occasion where real pants feel unnecessarily ambitious, Gap’s sweatpant jeans have officially earned a permanent spot in my comfort-first wardrobe. Consider them my loophole for looking put together while secretly wearing sweats.

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Recommended Annual Save 47 % $35 Year One then $ 59.99 yearly Select Discounted annual rate

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Monthly $1 Welcome Offer then $ 5.99 monthly Select Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Ad-Free $99 Year One then $ 119.99 yearly Select Premium ad-free reading

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ Total $ Continue with Google Continue with Facebook or continue with Email Continue

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog