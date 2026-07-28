Lifestyle LIQUID PANTYHOSE This Viral Body Makeup Makes My Legs Look Airbrushed in 5 Minutes Westmore Beauty’s waterproof, sweat-proof, and transfer-resistant body makeup instantly blurs sun spots, bruises, cellulite, and veins. Westmore Beauty.

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I’ve relied on self-tanner for years—not so much for the UV-free tan itself, but for its decidedly “off-label” beauty benefits. Sure, I appreciate looking a little more bronzed, but what I really love is the way it subtly blurs imperfections, disguises bruises, softens the look of cellulite, and makes my legs appear as though they’ve been run through Photoshop’s blur tool.

Unfortunately, self-tanning is a commitment… and oftentimes a gamble. It’s (usually) worth the stained sheets and occasional orange palms, yes, but not all of us have time to spend an entire afternoon carefully applying it only to marinate in the formula for several hours while steering clear of white sheets, furniture, and clothing like they’re the plague.

I recently found myself in a full-blown beauty emergency before an event after making the last-minute decision to swap my floor-length dress for a mini. My legs hadn’t seen the sun in months (occupational hazard of working from home), and I definitely didn’t have enough time to self-tan, let it develop, shower, moisturize, and hope for the best (aka no streaks, missed spots, or orange effect).

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A couple of days before my abrupt wardrobe pivot, a friend mentioned she swears by body makeup whenever she wears anything that shows her legs. She uses it to even out her skin tone, add a touch of color, and camouflage bruises, veins, sun spots, and other little imperfections that inevitably seem to appear the second you’re getting dressed for something important.

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Westmore Beauty $ 49 Westmore Beauty Body Coverage Perfector Waterproof Leg & Body Makeup Formulated with the brand’s proprietary Tri-Effects Technology, which uses treated pigments and a crushed pearl complex, this luminous body makeup delivers buildable coverage and a second-skin finish without feeling greasy or heavy. Shop Now Westmore Beauty

Naturally, I did what anyone else in a pinch (but also looking to avoid a disaster) would do and consulted the highly accredited institution known as TikTok. It turns out body makeup has become one of this summer’s biggest beauty trends, and Westmore Beauty’s Body Coverage Perfector is the category’s shining star. Videos of its smoothing, sculpting, and filter-like finish have racked up millions of views, with creators calling it “pantyhose in a tube.” What impressed me the most, though, was that reviewers insisted it stayed put for up to 48 hours without transferring onto clothing or rubbing off throughout the day.

Luckily, being a lifestyle editor means I keep an embarrassing amount of beauty products on standby for situations precisely like this. By the grace of God (or my inability to throw away PR packages), I happened to have a tube of Westmore Beauty’s Body Coverage Perfector tucked away in my “beauty closet.”

Armed with the brand’s Blend and Blur Body Brush (though you can just as easily use a tanning mitt or your hands), I started buffing the creamy formula onto my legs and immediately understood the hype. It glides on almost like a thick tinted body lotion, gives you enough playtime to blend everything out, and, perhaps most importantly, doesn’t punish you for going back in with a second layer like self-tanner often does.

Within minutes, it dried down to a luminous finish (but feels demi-matte to the touch). Look, you don’t want to go super slow when applying since it does dry quickly, but it’s forgiving enough to give you a few minutes to perfect before going into budge-proof mode. As promised, the lightweight formula gives the effect of wearing sheer pantyhose, but without the suffocation or weird shimmery effect that looks anything but actual skin.

Before and After Applying One Layer. Shade: 2W (Warm Radiance). Mia Maguire.

I also love that the body makeup allows you to play around with the color level and tone. The shade I grabbed (2W, Warm Radiance) happened to be about a shade darker than my natural skin tone, yet it still looked surprisingly believable. It wasn’t orange, overly warm, or unnaturally cool; it just looked like I’d spent a long weekend outside instead of hiding from the sun under SPF 50.

Within five minutes, I’d covered my legs, arms, and crepey, sun-damaged décolletage. Again, I was racing against the clock, so I was a bit haphazard while applying, but the foolproof formula made it look like I’d spent hours layering it on. The random bruises on my thighs (whose origins remain a mystery), visible veins, and even a small tattoo I’m currently pretending I’ll get around to removing one day all but disappeared beneath the pigment.

The dimpling on my thighs looked noticeably softer, and even the slightly crepey skin around my knees (a telltale sign of aging that no amount of body lotion seems capable of disguising) appeared smoother thanks to the formula’s soft-focus finish.

Unlike self-tanner, which typically requires hours before you can even think about getting dressed, this foolproof body makeup was ready in minutes. I waited maybe seven (remember, I was in full panic mode), threw on my dress, and headed out the door.

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Beyond the cosmetic benefits, the formula is also surprisingly skincare-forward. Available in 10 shades spanning warm, cool, and neutral undertones, it’s infused with hyaluronic acid to help hydrate and temporarily plump the skin, along with vitamin E to nourish and soften. While the formula feels creamy upon application, once it dries down, you won’t even notice you’re wearing it. I absolutely loathe the feeling of heavy body creams and lotions (like, I never moisturize my body because I hate feeling sticky), and this passed my test with flying colors.

I spent the evening sweating through peak summer temperatures and unchatasticeraistcally elevated humidity levels for Los Angeles, speed-walking to dinner because I was (predictably) running late, and experiencing what may or may not have been an anxiety-induced hot flash. If this stuff was going to melt off, this was its moment. It somehow stayed put.

The coverage also stayed completely intact all night. There was no pigment running down my legs, no mysterious streaks, and, perhaps most impressively, no transfer onto my dress. And, despite fully intending to wash it off before bed, I accidentally fell asleep wearing it. The next morning, my legs still looked just as smooth and even as they had the night before, and my white sheets were completely unscathed.

Of course, self-tanner still has a permanent place in my beauty routine. Still, when I need my skin to look smoother, more even, and just a little bit younger in under 10 minutes instead of after an evening spent brining in stinky self-tanner solution, Westmore Beauty’s Body Coverage Perfector is the first thing I’m reaching for. In fact, I haven’t touched my self-tanner stash all summer long thanks to this stuff.

Westmore Beauty.

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