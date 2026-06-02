Lifestyle BRONZE RESPONSIBLY I’m a Recovering Spray Tan Addict—Here’s How to Get Pro Results At Home We asked celebrity spray tan artist Isabel Alyssa for her tips and tricks for nailing a natural-looking self-tan at home. Scouted/The Daily Beast/iStock/Dolce Glow.

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Aside from the obvious fact that using a self-tanning product is a great way to avoid the sun’s aging and cancer-causing UV damage, if you’ve ever gotten a spray tan or successfully used a DIY self-tanner, you know that it also offers a slew of off-label benefits besides just adding color to the skin. From concealing bruises and scars to blurring the look of cellulite—and even creating a subtle contour (beginners proceed with caution)—there are plenty of perks to sunless tanning.

While self-tanning mistakes are easy to make, you don’t have to end up looking like a rotten tangerine with the right products, tools, and, most importantly, prep. I should know—I’m a recovering spray tan addict. I used to get a professional spray tan every single week before assessing the ongoing damage this habit was doing to my bank account. Over the last few months, I’ve made it a goal to become an expert at DIY self-tanning. In fact, it was actually a New Year’s resolution. Since then, I’ve learned through trial-and-error what works and… what doesn’t. Perhaps most crucially, I’ve also learned how to correct errors when something inevitably turns out wrong (it’s always the feet, for me).

To get more pro tips for DIY self-tanning, I chatted with celebrity spray-tan artist and founder of the A-list-loved self-tanning brands Dolce Glow and Sunee BaeSkin, Isabel Alyssa, to find out her tips and favorite products for avoiding self-tanner mishaps.

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Skin Prep Is Key

Apparently, what you do before your self-tanning session is key to achieving natural-looking results. “If you know you need a tan for a special event, I highly recommend you start to prep weeks in advance (if you can) by moisturizing your body twice daily and keeping yourself hydrated throughout the day,” Alyssa tells the Daily Beast. “If you’re short on time, I recommend, at the minimum, that you exfoliate and shave the night before.” In other words, even if you are using the right products and have access to professionals, you could still end up with a streaky result.

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Dolce Glow’s clean and skin-loving formulas are a good choice for mature and dry skin types because they’re free of dehydrating chemicals like butane and propane and are enriched with skincare ingredients to help nourish the skin and prolong the life of your tan. “We use hydrating ingredients [in our self-tanning products] to balance out the dehydrating ingredient that causes the tanning effect (DHA), such as hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, goji berry, and Australian macadamia oil,” she says.

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Less Is More

Often, inadequate moisture and dry patches are the culprits behind uneven tan distribution and the hard line of demarcation between the face and hairline. To avoid a harsh line and blotchy effect, Alyssa also recommends avoiding shaving and using heavy oils or creams before applying the product. And don’t forget that less is more when it comes to self-tanning—especially when it comes to at-home spray formulas. “Over-spraying any [self-tanning] solution can lead to streaky tans and orange tans,” she says.

Color-Matching Is Not Always Intuitive

As for avoiding a tangerine-hued stain on the skin, color matching is important, but not always foolproof—especially for those with naturally fair skin. “If you know you sunburn easily, stick to a light to medium shade. This doesn’t mean you will only get a light/medium tan. With Dolce Glow products, for example, [this means] the product is meant for fair-type clients, aka a perfect DHA percentage that will get you dark without any orange tones. If you tan naturally, you can tan in a medium to dark shade and sleep overnight with it without any orange tones,” Alyssa says.

For those of us with super fair skin types or who want a barely-there glow, she recommends Dolce Glow’s Clear Self-Tanning Mist. “If you want a good tan—that’s not streaky or overly orange—Dolce Glow is the way to go. Luce, our clear self-tanning mist is perfect for fair-type clients,” she says.

Not All Formulas Are Created Equal

While prep and application techniques are paramount for achieving an even, golden glow, some at-home self-tanners are better than others. As a former spray-tan addict who has to transition to at-home self-tanners during the pandemic, I’ve tried quite a few. Read ahead for my favorites below.

Ulta $ 48 Dolce Glow Luce Self-Tanning Mist I first tried this self-tanning spray after asking a beauty editor friend (and fellow spray addict) for some help with at-home sunless tanner. Without thinking about it at all whatsoever, she recommended this to me and gave me a sample she had. This is truly one of the most even formulas I’ve ever used in my two decades of DIY self-tanning. Plus, it doesn’t smell as bad as most tanners and fades naturally, which is a major plus. The clear, skincare-infused formula sprays on easily, prevents clinging to dry patches, and delivers added hydration for a lasting bronzed effect. Shop At Ulta Shop At Revolve

Ulta $ 52 Loving Tan 10 Min Express Self-Tanning Smoothing Mask Dark Whether you have poor time-management skills like me or are just too busy to sit in solitude for hours waiting for your tan to develop, this nourishing, express formula will be a game-changer. Loving Tan’s recently launched 10-Minute Express Self-Tanning Smoothing Body Mask lets you apply the formula easily and rinse it off after just 10 minutes (though you can leave it on longer for a deeper tan). The professional-strength, rinse-off formula is designed to deliver natural-looking color fast without leaving your skin dry, sticky, or with that ubiquitous stench. Since the formula launched in March, I’ve already gone through two tubes. Shop At Ulta Shop At Nordstrom

Ulta $ 33 Sunnee Baeskin Bae-Phase Watermelon Self-Tanner Mist For seamless, hydrating self-tanning with a more gradual effect, Sunnee Baseskin’s BAE-Phase Watermelon Self-Tanner Mist is second to none. The innovative self-tanning formula harnesses both water and oil phases to ensure a patch-free, even tan and moisturized skin. Infused with a bevy of skincare ingredients like moringa seed oil and sea kelp, this lightly fragranced mist is great for a light-to-medium wash of color. Shop At Ulta

Blue Mercury $ 60 Tan-Luxe The Body Illuminating Self-Tan Drops Honestly, this is one of the most innovative beauty products of all time. There are tons of mix-it-with-your-lotion sunless-tanning drops on the market now, but Tan-Luxe’s formulas were some of the first—and they remain the best in the category. In fact, the moment I found out self-tanning drops were a thing (at the height of my weekly spray tan addiction phase), I ran to Ulta to buy a bottle the very same day. The brand has since launched a slew of other excellent self-tanning products, but its O.G. face and body drops are still my favorite. Keep in mind that while the drops mix in easily with your favorite moisturizer, body cream, or facial serum (so you don’t have to choose between a faux glow and your nightly skincare routine!), they’re still pretty concentrated, so they will leave behind a slight odor and stain your hands if you don’t wash them immediately after application. But, as long as you follow the instructions, you truly cannot go wrong with these drops. Shop At Blue Mercury Shop At Amazon

Sephora $ 48 Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Glow Pad Self-Tanner for Body One downside of self-tanners is that they can interfere with your skincare and bodycare routines. I often find myself sacrificing my anti-aging routine in the name of a healthy faux glow. Fortunately, Dr. Dennis Gross’ travel-friendly and seriously streak-free Alpha Beta Glow Pads deliver a natural-looking wash of color and a gentle dose of exfoliating acids and vitamin E to lock in moisture and extend the life of your tan. It’s the ultimate essential for summer vacation and, honestly, close to impossible to mess up—I could almost apply with my eyes closed. The glow pads are available in both face and body, and they somehow don’t leave behind an awful stench, so they’re great when you’re in a pinch and need to apply some color quickly. I won’t travel without them. Shop At Sephora Shop At Dermstore

Coco & Eve $ 38 Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bali Anti-Aging Bronzing Foam If you’re looking for self-tanning foam, which can make it easier to get a seamless, streak-free tan because you can see where the product has been applied, Coco and Eve’s hydrating, anti-aging formulas are some of the best on the market. The clean and non-toxic foam is made with the brand’s proprietary Cellushape formula to hydrate the skin, reduce texture, firm, and extend the life of the pigment. It’s also formulated with a hassle-free color-guide technology and neutral green-grey base to prevent overly orange tones—even if you apply too much product. This is a fabulous option for beginner self-tanners and seasoned veterans alike. Shop At Coco & Eve

Amazon $ 32 Isle of Paradise Color-Correcting Self Tanning Water Formulated with color-correcting technology to prevent an unwanted orange effect, is a great option for UV-free self-tanners of all levels. The clear tanning water comes with an easy-to-use dropper, which allows you to customize how light or deep your tan is (the more droopers, the darker your tan will be), making it a good choice for fair to medium skin tones. My favorite part is that it also contains firming and cellulite-targeting skincare ingredients, including caffeine and oat extract, so you get an instant wash of color that functions as a body concealer and continuous skin-enhancing benefits with regular use. Shop At Amazon

Dolce Glow $ 28 Dolce Glow 3-in-1 Contour Self-Tanning Sculpt Glow One of my favorite TikTok beauty hacks is using self-tanner to contour your face so you wake up to a naturally sculpted face without applying creams and bronzers in the morning. Unfortunately, this is a very tricky move to master, and if you make one wrong swipe or opt for a blush that’s slightly too fluffy, you’re stuck with the results for a few days. Dolce Glow’s latest drop is a game-changer, allowing you to chisel your cheekbones and jaw for a lasting look with precision and ease. The makeup-and-self-tanner hybrid allows you to instantly tan, contour, and highlight while delivering lasting results—use it for an instant bronze and reap the benefits for up to 5 days. Shop At Dolce Glow

Credo Beauty $ 59 Self Glow by James Read Dusk to Dawn Overnight Tan Facial Looking for a subtle glow with complexion-enhancing skincare boosters? James Read’s Dusk to Dawn Overnight Tan Facial will not disappoint. The clear facial self-tanner contains spheres of 4D hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and fermented mushrooms to lock in moisture to promote an even, streakless fading while depositing a buildable wash of color that develops while you sleep. Shop At Credo Beauty

Sugared & Bronzed $ 40 Sugared and Bronzed Sunless Tanning Mousse Speaking of professional spray tans, if you *are* looking for a good one, Sugared and Bronzed is the best. Fortunately, the sugaring and spray tan brand also has a self-tanning line, and, unsurprisingly, it’s top-notch. What I love about Sugared and Bronze’s professional and at-home spray tan formula is that, regardless of the level you go with, the pigment has a cooler bronze tone as opposed to a warmer, more orange-tinted tone, which yields a more natural color. Shop At Sugared & Bronzed

Amazon $ 30 Bondi Sands Self-Tan Eraser Even with the most thorough prep, high-quality formula, and strict adherence to aftercare best practices, self-tanner mistakes happen. Fortunately, you no longer have to resort to questionable self-tan removal hacks like using nail polish remover (please don’t do this) or scrubbing yourself raw with a physical exfoliant. Bondi Sands’ Self Tan Eraser helps remove streaks, uneven color, or orange tones painlessly. I also love using this formula to remove any residual self-tanner and prep my skin before reapplication. Shop At Amazon

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