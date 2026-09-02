TURKISH HAIRLINES Viral ‘American Idol’ Star Performs Just 3 Days After Hair Transplant He sought out the procedure after his mother’s brutally honest comments. Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images

Comedian Mario Adrion, 32, performed live on stage just three days after undergoing a hair transplant.

The former German model entered the American zeitgeist in 2021 after a viral American Idol audition, where he performed an original song wearing nothing but a red-and-white Speedo.

After his performance, all three judges, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan, joined Adrion on stage to compete with him in a runway battle.

The judges unanimously voted “no” on Adrion, but that didn’t stop him from pursuing his dreams in Hollywood, though he appeared to drop his singing ambitions in the process. He is now a successful comedian with close to 4 million followers on social media.

Mario Adrion performing on “American Idol” in 2021. American Idol

On July 8, Adrion posted a video on Instagram revealing that he had undergone a hair transplant in Turkey, after growing insecure about his hairline.

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“When the wind starts blowing the wrong direction, the hairline is receding,” he said to the camera. “I was insecure about that.”

Mario Adrion documented his hair transplant journey on Instagram. Instagram/Mario Adrion

On Tuesday, Adrion told People more about what was driving the decision.

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According to Adrion, photos posted by fans of him performing on stage made him see the front of his hair was thinning.

“Then I asked my German mom, and here’s the thing: German moms are just extremely honest, too much so sometimes,” Adrion said. “So I asked her, ‘Mom, do you think my hair... I think I’m a bit insecure because my hairline is a little receding on the sides here.’ She was like, ‘Oh yeah, Mario, I meant to tell you, I’ve been noticing for a long time.’ And I was like, ‘Jesus Christ, Mom.’”

Mario Adrion on stage at the live comedy taping for LMAOF at The Ice House Comedy Club on February 05, 2024, in Pasadena, California. Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images

After an international comedy tour that ended in Istanbul, Turkey, Adrion decided it was the right time to stay in town for a procedure.

He underwent a FUE hair transplant with 2,400 grafts at EsteNove.

First, the back of his head was shaved to make it easier to harvest the individual hair follicles. Then, his head was numbed with injections, and grafts were taken from the back of his head and planted in the thinning areas on the front of his head along his hairline.

Mario Adrion showing the surgical line his plastic surgeon drew on his forehead before the surgery. Instagram/Mario Adrion

According to him, the numbing was the only painful part of the procedure. The rest, he said, felt relaxing.

Adrion also underwent stem cell treatment at the clinic, a 15-minute procedure in which donor stem cells are injected into thinning areas of hair to help maintain and grow it.

The chief medical director of EsteNove, Dr. Yücel İskender, told People that Adrion’s hair transplant was an “unshaven FUE hair transplant, allowing him to return to his professional commitments without the extended downtime typically associated with a shaved procedure.”

Mario Adrion showed his thinning hairline on camera. Instagram/Mario Adrion

And so he did. Just three days after his June procedure, Adrion was back on stage in Los Angeles, performing at one of his biggest shows yet in front of a sold-out crowd at The Comedy Store.

His hair looked “interesting” during the performance. “My hair was very long on the top, so it went from super long to this crazy undercut. So I just looked a little edgy, a little very avant-garde, a little Frankensteiny maybe,” he described the look. Still, it was another great source of jokes on stage.

Mario Adrion's haircut right after the procedure in June, and in August. Instagram/Mario Adrion

Now, Adrion said his transplant is almost undetectable, his shaved stubble is growing back, and his overall hairline looks great.

Although seeing the full results will take many more months, he is getting compliments and messages about his look.

His mother, too, is a fan: “She told me the best version of a German compliment. She said, ‘Mario, you look not bad,’ which is the greatest compliment you’ll ever get from a German mom.”

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