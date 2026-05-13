Lifestyle SCREEN TIME This Is the Best Sunscreen for People Who Hate Sunscreen Vacation’s Classic SPF 45 Face Lotion delivers solid sun protection while feeling (and smelling) like a basic moisturizer. Vacation.

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Since launching in 2021, Vacation’s nostalgia-fueled sun care has garnered a cult following—and for good reason. With its unapologetically retro beach bum aesthetic and high-quality formulas (it’s what’s inside that counts, after all), it’s no surprise the brand has amassed a slew of celebrity fans, including Kim Kardashian and Maisie Williams.

From Instagram stories to my friend’s overflowing beach tote last summer, I’d seen the buzzed-about brand plenty of different places, but as someone who doesn’t love the idea of sunscreen (mostly because of the sticky feel it leaves on my skin), I wondered if it would actually perform—especially since it supposedly doubles as a moisturizer. I wasn’t quite sure it was for me and my bearded Brooklyn visage, but hey, everyone needs sunscreen, and this was the coolest one that I could find.

During a recent trip to Miami for Formula 1 (and a few other rooftop soirees back in Brooklyn this season), I found out that if you want the power of SPF 45 with the rich quality of a nourishing lotion, Vacation’s Classic SPF 45 Face Lotion packs a punch. TL;DR: yes, it deserves the hype. In fact, the next time I trek to Florida, it’s coming with me in my toiletries kit and my beach bag. Frankly, I loathe sunscreen, so the fact that this has become a skincare staple in my admitedly curated lineup speaks volumes.

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Vacation® $ 18 Vacation Classic SPF 45 Face Lotion Vacation promises that its Classic SPF 45 Face Lotion absorbs quickly and feels like it’s “barely there,” something I’ve had a hard time finding in my search for both an SPF and a lotion in one stylish, useful package. Shop At Vacation®

Aside from feeling non-greasy and skincare-forward, the formula also has impressive longevity. 80 minutes worth of water resistance is critical if you, like me, tend to forget to reapply from time to time, and it doesn’t hurt that the sheer finish is designed to complement and work with all skin tones (my rather dark, rosy complexion included).

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Vacation’s Classic SPF 45 Face Lotion is breathable, applies and dries quickly, while also boasting touches of Vacation’s fan-favorite signature scent.

I might have initially been skeptical about adding an SPF-plus-lotion to my routine, given my past struggles with acne-inducing breakouts, but Vacation’s Classic SPF 45 Face Lotion is the best of both worlds for hours of sun-safe fun on the breezy coast this season.

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