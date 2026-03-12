Lifestyle TROPIC THROWBACK This Sunscreen Oil Is the Retro Coconut-Scented SPF of Your Dreams Vacation just launched an SPF-powered coconut body oil inspired by tanning oils—and it smells like 1980s nostalgia in a bottle. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Vacation Inc exclusive

I may be paying for it now, but I have no fonder memories than those of my youth spent sunbathing on the beach in sunny San Diego. It was the early aughts, and while we knew how important sunscreen was by then, my teenage self was constantly on a never-ending quest for bronzy, sun-kissed skin. While I never resorted to the lengths my mother took in the 1970s to get a tan (tin foil and good old-fashioned baby oil, I’m told), I was loyal to a certain coconut-scented tanning oil that had a mere SPF 4, if I remember correctly.

These throwback formulas promised to accelerate the sun’s pigment-boosting effects, giving you a “deeper tan,” faster, while keeping your skin looking moisturized (often greasy, in all actuality, but hey, that was kind of a look). While I’m certainly not nostalgic for the significant sun damage I caused by buttering myself up in a cocktail of tanning potions and roasting in the San Diego sun, the smell of the ocean, strawberry shortcake popsicles, and pina-colada scented tanning oils sure transport me back to a simpler time.

Vacation.

Flash forward to 2026, and we know far more about the cancer-causing risks of basking in the sun sans protection. Unfortunately, suncare can be divisive and, frankly, a little boring—which often leads to it being neglected or misused. Since launching in 2020, Vacation has been on a mission to change that. The nostalgia-fueled brand has made SPF feel fun again with retro-inspired formulas fortified with modern sun protection, including its viral Orange Gelée SPF 15, Instant Vacation Bronzing Lotion SPF 30, and my personal favorite, Baby Oil SPF 50. The Miami-based suncare brand is committed to preserving the spirit of the classic suncare products that inspired them, while upgrading the formulas with skin-loving ingredients, stronger SPF defense, and a mess-free spray bottle.

Vacation Original Coconut Oil SPF 15. Vacation Inc

Vacation’s Original Coconut Oil SPF 15 is no exception. Inspired by the pina colada-scented tanning oils of summer’s past, the silky body oil features a transportive fragrance developed with ARQUISTE Parfumeur that channels the coconut-rich scent of vintage tanning oils, layered with breezy tropical florals and that unmistakable sun-soaked beach air. While I have a soft spot for the artificial pina colada-scented tanning oils from my youth, the Original Coconut Oil SPF 15 is a decidedly more sophisticated spinoff, fit for someone far north of teenhood.

Vacation® $ 18 Vacation Original Coconut Oil SPF 15 The lightweight body oil is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, dermatologist-tested, and Hawaii Act 104 compliant, meaning it doesn’t contain oxybenzone or octinoxate. Shop At Vacation®

Aside from being somewhat of an olfactory masterpiece, The Vacation Original Coconut Oil SPF 15 is also brimming with hydrating, anti-inflammatory ingredients for an instant glow and lasting hydration. It’s formulated with a blend of coconut oils, island-derived fruits, nuts, and botanical oils and butters to deeply condition, imparting a non-greasy glow with a subtle, Baywatch-worthy shine.

The lightweight oil absorbs quickly into the skin, so you don’t have to worry about oil transferring onto your swimwear and towels. Plus, it’s completely transparent on all skin tones, according to the brand—no stubborn shimmer collection in your beach bag or brown-orange residue smeared across your car seats.

Vacation.

While SPF 15 likely isn’t enough protection on its own, the formula layers beautifully over your regular sunscreen—think of Original Coconut Oil SPF 15 as a glow-enhancing “topper” rather than your first line of defense. Beyond the decadent fragrance and subtle blurring sheen it leaves on the skin, the nourishing oil also helps keep skin soft and hydrated while you’re soaking up the sun.

I may be a sucker for evocative, vintage-inspired beauty products, but Vacation’s new Original Coconut Oil SPF 15 is truly a triple threat: fragrance, body oil, and extra SPF. It’s the ultimate beach bag multitasker.

