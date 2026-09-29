WITH OR WITHOUT YOU Rock Icon, 64, Reveals Career-Threatening Injury The legendary musician says his ability to perform live is uncertain because of the rare condition. Lester Cohen/Getty Images

Larry Mullen Jr. is opening up about the rare medical condition that has left his future in music uncertain.

The Irish drummer founded U2 at just 14 with Adam Clayton, Bono (real name Paul David Hewson), and The Edge (David Howell Evans). He now admits that five decades of drumming has taken a toll on his health, intensifying the congenital fusion he has long struggled with.

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“If you don’t do my job, you wouldn’t really notice,” Mullen, 64, told Rolling Stone in a Sept. 24 interview. “And I got away with it for years.”

A congenital fusion is a condition in which two or more bones are abnormally joined, limiting mobility. Mullen’s is in a facet joint, the point at which two spinal bones connect.

U2 Drummer Larry Mullen Jr. poses at the Brit Awards War Child / O2 After Party at the Shepherd's Bush Empire in London on February 18, 2009. Getty Images via IMBD

Mullen said he’s been aware of the problem for years, but his pain intensified during the 2019 leg of U2’s Joshua Tree tour.

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“By the time I came off the road, I was really in a bad way,” the 22-time Grammy winner said, adding that he’d always thought he’d “bounce back.”

U2 band members Adam Clayton, David Howell Evans (The Edge), Paul David Hewson (Bono), and Larry Mullen Jr. pose in Dortmund, Germany, in 1984. picture alliance/Fryderyk Gabowicz/picture alliance via Getty Image

During the coronavirus pandemic, his soreness prevented him from playing at all.

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“I realized that I was physically damaged beyond repair… I shut down, everybody had, and my body just went, ‘You’ve had enough,’” Mullen said.

U2 band members arrive on the red carpet for the 86th Academy Awards on March 2nd, 2014, in Hollywood, California. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

A few years later, however, when the band’s Sphere residency came up in 2022, Mullen willingly signed up for it—a commitment his doctors told him to undo.

“You won’t make it through rehearsals,” the rock icon’s physiotherapist told him.

Irish Rock musician Larry Mullen Jr., of the group U2, performs onstage during the Amnesty International benefit concert in Rosemont, Illinois, on June 12, 1986. Paul Natkin/Paul Natkin/Getty Images

When the band went on to do the residency without him, Mullen said he completely understood, and that’s when he got serious about pursuing surgery.

Lady Gaga, The Edge, Bono, Bram van den Berg, and Adam Clayton of U2 perform onstage at U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere on October 25, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Drummer Larry Mullen Jr. had to back out of the residency due to a medical condition. Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation

But the surgery was risky, and there was no guarantee it would be successful. Many doctors, Mullen said, wouldn’t even talk about the option with him because of the slim chance that it could even leave him paralyzed.

“Most people were, ‘You know what? You’ve done incredibly well. Just retire. Sail off into the sunset. Why would you do this to yourself?’” he said, adding that even his family was against it.

He continued, “But my desire to play again overwrote that…. It’s only when you are faced with the possibility that you may not be able to do the thing that you love, that you’ve done for most of your life… It’s funny what your brain will do, and your body. It goes into a different mode.”

Drummer Larry Mullen Jr. of U2 performs during the eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE TOUR at Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth, Georgia, on May 28, 2018. Chris McKay/Chris McKay/Getty Images

The drummer eventually found a young, Dublin-based neurosurgeon who agreed to operate on him, and a few months after the successful surgery, he started playing again, albeit differently.

“My body didn’t work the same way as it used to,” Mullen said.

Now, he’s uncertain about how long he can play each night on tour, but he plans to give it his best shot, he said.

U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr. poses in a Tokyo hotel room in November 1983. Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images

“Even if I can’t play for two and a half hours, if I can play for an hour, that’s enough,” he says. “I’ve had it so good that I’ll accept that.”

The band, including Mullen, is prepping for a global stadium tour with the release of Carnaval De Luz, their first album with new material in nine years, set to drop November 13.

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