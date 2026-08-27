Trumpworld’s Makeup Guru Reveals the Secrets of ‘MAGA Face’
MAGA women pay her $250 to learn how to achieve the distinctive look.
Karoline Leavitt and Lara Trump’s makeup artist revealed the secrets to MAGA-approved makeup.
Makeup artist Adrienne Gray, 37, teaches women in the MAGA movement how to achieve the exaggerated makeup look favored by leading conservative women. The style typically includes dark contour, heavy concealer, and over-the-top lashes, reminiscent of 2010s makeup trends.
Gray gave an interview to The Wall Street Journal while hosting one of her “masterclasses” in August. The hour-long live makeup tutorial took place in Virginia, at the Trump National Golf Club Washington D.C.
“It’s not your everyday Hailey-Bieber-clean-girl makeup,” Gray told her audience, referencing the currently popular, considerably more subtle no-makeup makeup look. “I’d be happy to do that too, but this is the niche.”
The MAGA-favored makeup look included over 24 steps, loads of concealer, foundation, highlighter, glitter, and two different blushes.
“Do not freak out,” she said while packing the products on her model, MAGA influencer Jayme Franklin’s face. “It’s all in the blend.”
The outlet reported that Gray’s audience of 60 women included Trump administration staffers and Republican influencers.
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These women paid the hefty price of $250 each to learn how to mimic both the looks Gray created for herself during her on-camera days as a conservative commentator on Fox News and those she painted on other famous MAGA women.
Gray did Leavitt’s makeup for both 2026 White House Correspondents Association dinners. The looks included thick eyebrows, long false lashes, and full-coverage under-eye concealer, with loads of blush.
She has also done makeup for both of President Donald Trump’s daughters-in-law: Jr.’s new wife, Bettina Trump, and Eric Trump’s wife, Lara Trump.
Lara, she said, often trusts her with high-visibility events like Fox News appearances and state dinners.
During the live makeup tutorial, Gray instructed mature women to steer away from shimmery products that can age their appearance. She also told them to use concealer to sharpen the edges of their lip liner and to prime their eyelids for smoky eyeshadow.
Gray also listed some of her favorite products, like Patrick Ta blush and Charlotte Tilbury bronzer.
Soon, she will use products from her own cosmetic line, 1600 Beauty.
“In my line of work, I’m not getting brand deals,” she said.
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